Military styles are getting called up again this season, and the best way to salute the look is with a little RampR-style sparkle. This jacket for instance—with epaulettes, a mock collar, patch details and crest buttons—is set off by these stone-washed shorts with nailhead studs and twinkling rhinestones in a Western-style motif. “These shorts have a lot of cute embellishments,” says's Sarinana. “And I absolutely love this military-inspired look.” Complete the effect with these subtly metallic booties, which are definitely more nightclub than boot camp.