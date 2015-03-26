Denim Clash

We love ourselves a maxi skirt anytime of year, but what we don’t like is hiding our favorite fall boots. Choose a maxi with a high side slit to show off your Frye Courtney Lace Up boots in all their glory.
Frye
1 of
2
Advertisement
1 of 1Frye
Peep Show
We love ourselves a maxi skirt anytime of year, but what we don’t like is hiding our favorite fall boots. Choose a maxi with a high side slit to show off your Frye Courtney Lace Up boots in all their glory.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.