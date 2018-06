December: Holiday Entertaining

"Using things that you already have in your home or using fruit in your decorations is not only beautiful, but it saves money," says Blum. Pile pears on a cake stand and add some holly to it and voila, a cheap and festive centerpiece. And forget pricy bouquets of flowers: "They can cost you a fortune," says Cunningham, who recommends using a few stems of a flower with strong lines, like calla lilies, which look beautiful in a simple, cylindrical vase. Add votives both in and outdoors, says Cunningham. "I stock up on bags of the Ikea votives." The effect adds warmth to a room, the way a fireplace does.Tea lights, Ikea, $4/100; buy online now at ikea.com