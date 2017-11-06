December Deals & Steals

Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:34 am
Win one of two Rami Kashou dresses plus 25% off all purchases on maneaterthreads.com
Win one of two Rami Kashou dresses plus 25% off all purchases on maneaterthreads.com
This former finalist on Project Runway is a favorite among celebs like Heidi Klum-spotted on the red carpet wearing this dress!-Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Lopez, Fergie, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan. Check out maneaterthreads.com for a chance to win and use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Maneaterthreads.com
Win one of 10 sets from Kimiko Beauty
Win one of 10 sets from Kimiko Beauty
Create the perfect holiday party look with Kimiko Beauty. This set includes a bento box, lip plumper and mascara. Star beauties like Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Katie Holmes, and Salma Hayek are fans of this brand. Check out kimikobeauty.com for a chance to win from November 21st until December 31st.
Courtesy of Kimikobeauty.com
Win one of two Dalia gowns
Win one of two Dalia gowns
Designer Dalia MacPhee uses imported fabics from all over the world to create her evening gown collection. Hilary Duff is a fan. Check out daliaonline.com for a chance to win from November 21st until December 31st.
Courtesy of Dalia
Win one of 10 Red Cherie sets from Thymes
Win one of 10 Red Cherie sets from Thymes
Pamper yourself with this luxe set from Thymes. This set includes a home fragrance mist, body wash, body lotion, bath salts and candle. Celebs like Courteney Cox and Paula Abdul are fans. Check out thymes.com for a chance to win from November 21st until December 31st.
Courtesy of Thymes
Win one of 10 red Yummie Tummie Tanks plus 20% off all purchases on yummietummie.com
Win one of 10 red Yummie Tummie Tanks plus 20% off all purchases on yummietummie.com
Enhance your figure with this body slimmer. Celebs like Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Lauren Conrad are fans. Check out yummietummie.com for a chance to win and use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 20% off all purchases
Courtesy of Yummie Tummies
Win one of 50 Jurlique skincare sets
Win one of 50 Jurlique skincare sets
Treat your skin with attention it deserves. Choose a set of your choice based on your individual skin needs. The four sets include: Citrus to Rebalance Oiliness, Rose to Maintain Balance, Lavender to Rebalance Dryness and Chamomile to Rebalance Sensitivity. Star fans include Katherine Heigl, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow. Check out jurlique.com for a chance to win from November 21st until December 31st.
Courtesy of Jurlique
Win this outfit from citibabes.com
Win this outfit from citibabes.com
Based in New York, this elite social club offers posh services and activities for parents and children. Star mommies Gwyneth Paltrow-she's a member-Reese Witherspoon and Brooke Shields love this upscale children's shop.This stylish outfit includes a Splendid white puff sleeve tee, Siaomimi tweed dress, Tunji number branded belt and Neige leggings. Check out citibabes.com for a chance to win from November 21st until December 31st.
Courtesy of Citibabes.com
Win one of 30 Amore Pacific lip treatments
Win one of 30 Amore Pacific lip treatments
Pamper your pucker with this luxe lip treatment from Amore Pacific. Check out amorepacific.com for a chance to win from November 21st until December 31st.
Courtesy of Amorepacific
Win one of five Saint Parfum Candle and Diffuser sets
Win one of five Saint Parfum Candle and Diffuser sets
Infuse your home with relaxing accents from Saint Parfum. Check out melangeapothecary.com for a chance to win from November 21st until December 31st.
Courtesy of Melangeapothecary.com
20% off all purchases on shophouseofspy.com
20% off all purchases on shophouseofspy.com
Wendy Wong, a Toronto-based designer loves infusing bold color and edgy prints into her collection. Shanae Grimes is a fan. Check out shophouseofspy.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of House of Spy
15% off all purchases on jouercosmetics.com and Jouer Cosmetics at Henri Bendel
15% off all purchases on jouercosmetics.com and Jouer Cosmetics at Henri Bendel
Celebs like Anne Hathaway, Emmy Rossum, and Katy Perry are fans of this brand. Check out jouercosmetics.com and use promo code INSTYLE20 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 15% off your purchases. Or, present a printout of this page at Henri Bendel-enjoy a complimentary consultation and a 15% savings with your purchase of a Perfector compact and two additional colors/products at the Jouer counter. Stylists, please ring under discount option: INSTYLE JOUER
Courtesy of Jouer
20% off all purchases on bespokeboxes.com
20% off all purchases on bespokeboxes.com
From the golf enthusiast to the soccer mom and new baby, gift your friends and family with a custom-made-Bespoke is a British term for this- box. Check out bespokeboxes.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Bespokeboxes.com
20% of all purchases on yoanabaraschi.com
20% of all purchases on yoanabaraschi.com
Her sophisticated and whimsical designs are a favorite among celebs like Paris Hilton, Sienna Miller and Hillary Duff. Check out yoanabaraschi.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 26th to December 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Yoana Barasch
20% of all purchases on emoda.com
20% of all purchases on emoda.com
This online shop carries emerging designers like Foley & Corinna, Mike & Chris and Y-3. Check out emoda.com and use promo code INSTYLE20 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Emoda.com
25% off all purchases on sottoboutique.com
25% off all purchases on sottoboutique.com
This outpost in Oregon stocks its shelves with emerging designers like Charlotte Ronson, Jenny Yuen and Madison Marcus. Check out sottoboutique.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Sottoboutique.com
25% off all Kodak Gallery Boutique Design Cards
25% off all Kodak Gallery Boutique Design Cards
Find a design to fit your personal style. Exclusive designers featured in the Gallery's Designer Boutique include Simon and Kabuki, Elum, KG Collection, Sour Cherries, Bonnie Marcus, Eric Carle and Martha Stewart. Check out kodakgallery.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 25% off all Kodak Gallery Boutique Design Cards. Does not apply to Same-Day Pickup Service, Gift Certificates, Photostamps, KODAK PhotoShow DVD, shipping fees, KODAK Cameras and other KODAK products or services sold through www.kodak.com, subscription fees for the Kodak Gallery Premier and Mobile services, or products for mobile phones.
Courtesy of Kodak
20% off select styles on anteprimanueve.com
20% off select styles on anteprimanueve.com
Accessories designer Jean-Pierre Klifa scours the globe to find luxe materials, rare leathers and fabrics to create his collection of handbags. Check out anteprimanueve.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 20% off the bucket chinchilla, fox, rabbit, diamond and pony styles.
Courtesy of Anteprima Nueve
25% off all purchases on tobi.com
25% off all purchases on tobi.com
This online shop carries coveted lines like Paul Smith, See by Chloe and Missoni. Check out Tobi.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 1st to December 31st to receive 25% off all purchases. Discount applies to new items only and does not apply to any other coupons.
Courtesy of Tobi.com
20% off all purchases on oyukionline.com
20% off all purchases on oyukionline.com
This Miami-based boutique carries collections from international designers. Check out oyukionline.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 21st to December 31st to receive 20% off your purchases. Discount would apply to regular price items only.
Courtesy of Oyuki
