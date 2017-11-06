December Deals & Steals

6 of 19 Courtesy of Jurlique

Win one of 50 Jurlique skincare sets

Treat your skin with attention it deserves. Choose a set of your choice based on your individual skin needs. The four sets include: Citrus to Rebalance Oiliness, Rose to Maintain Balance, Lavender to Rebalance Dryness and Chamomile to Rebalance Sensitivity. Star fans include Katherine Heigl, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow. Check out jurlique.com for a chance to win from November 21st until December 31st.