December 20-27

We're counting down the minutes until Nine hits the big screen (ahem, T minus three days), but snaps from the set are tiding us over. We were so blown away by the beauty transformations we spotted-Fergie's wild, wavy mane! Kate Hudson's sexy hair and bedroom eyes!-that we tracked down the genius responsible, lead hair and makeup designer Peter King. See Fergie's subtle beauty mark? "That's actually a very important part of her character, Saraghina's, plotline," King explains. "I used a tiny little dot of MAC Penultimate Liner in black." And what about Kate Hudson's lush lashes? "I use MAC false lashes, and I went through at least 250 pairs on the whole film. The whole point of her look was the eyes and nothing else," he says. (Try MAC's Lash 36, the Sultress Lashes, for the same effect.)



-Hannah Morrill