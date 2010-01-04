December 20-27

Jan 04, 2010 @ 10:08 am
Lauren Conrad - Kim Kardashian - Selena Gomez - Hayden Panetierre
How Stars Indulge at the Holidays
Carbs, cookies, and eggnog! Even Hollywood's hottest stars loosen up this time of year. Lauren Conrad's favorite holiday cheat? "Carbs! Any kind of carbs!" she confesses. Kim Kardashian prefers Christmas tree cookies and Selena Gomez and Hayden Panetierre both head straight for the cake-cheesecake and pumpkin pie to be exact! So go ahead and live a little this holiday-if these stars' diets can wait, so can yours.

- Joyann King
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Michael Loccisano/Getty; Kristian Dowling/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
marc jacobs - narciso rodriguez - davidbartongym - toy drive
pinterest
Designers Spread Holiday Cheer
DavidBartonGym held its 8th annual Toys for Tots party Monday night, and two of our favorite designers, Narciso Rodriguez and Marc Jacobs, came out to help make the holidays a little brighter for needy children. The unwrapped toys collected from the party will be donated to hospitals and shelters in lower Manhattan. As for the bare teddies they were holding, we can't help but wonder what kind of creature couture these two could dream up!

- Joyann King
Seth Browarnik/Startraks Photo
Lunchtime Links
pinterest
Obama Girls Reveal Holiday Plans, Go Backstage at Dior
LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Get a backstage pass to ten years of glamour at Christian Dior. amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;

2. Chanel's new limited-edition nail polishes won't debut for a few weeks, but you can buy them now! amp#91;NylonMag.comamp#93;

3. Model Lily Cole is one to watch this winter. See the rest of the up-and-comers here. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

4. Lacoste aims to protect its iconic crocodiles. amp#91;Nymag.comamp#93;

5. Malia and Sasha Obama share their holiday plans with kids at the Children's National Medical Center. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

6. Piperlime's plentiful shoe selection has gone mobile thanks to their new iPhone app. amp#91;Apple.comamp#93;

Roxanne Lowit (1); Courtesy of Chanel (2); Getty Images (3,5); Courtesy of Lacoste (4); Courtesy of Piperlime (6)
Nine-Beauty-Kate Hudson-Fergie
pinterest
Beauty Secrets from the Set of Nine!

We're counting down the minutes until Nine hits the big screen (ahem, T minus three days), but snaps from the set are tiding us over. We were so blown away by the beauty transformations we spotted-Fergie's wild, wavy mane! Kate Hudson's sexy hair and bedroom eyes!-that we tracked down the genius responsible, lead hair and makeup designer Peter King. See Fergie's subtle beauty mark? "That's actually a very important part of her character, Saraghina's, plotline," King explains. "I used a tiny little dot of MAC Penultimate Liner in black." And what about Kate Hudson's lush lashes? "I use MAC false lashes, and I went through at least 250 pairs on the whole film. The whole point of her look was the eyes and nothing else," he says. (Try MAC's Lash 36, the Sultress Lashes, for the same effect.)

-Hannah Morrill

Courtesy of MAC (2); Courtesy of The Weinstein Company; Courtesy of Nine
Eva Longoria-Parker - perfume
pinterest
Eva Longoria Parker Launches Perfume
Eva Longoria Parker is the next star to lend her celebrity to a scent, with a new fragrance, Eva by Eva Longoria, coming out this spring. The scent is composed of citrus, jasmine, violet and freesia and features a bottle inspired by a woman's feminine curves. "The scent of a woman is extremely sexy and this scent will prove that," Longoria Parker told WWD. Eva by Eva Longoria will be available at department stores nationwide in April.

- Joyann King
WireImage; Courtesy of Eva Longoria
SATC2 - trailer
pinterest
SATC2 Sneak Peek Tonight!
Slip off your Manolos and pour yourself a cosmo! The time has come for a little sneak peek of Sex and The City 2! Tonight at 10:30pm EST, epk.tv is posting a teaser from the much-anticipated sequel. Rumor has it this film is a little more fun (read: less heartbreaking) than the first, and based on the colorful fashion (and smiling faces) we've spotted on Samantha, Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte, we believe it!

- Joyann King
Jose Perez/SplashNewsOnline.com
Most Stylish Gifts for Her: Marc Jacobs Accessories
pinterest
Most Stylish Gifts for Her: Marc Jacobs Accessories
With only three shopping days left, frugal city fashionistas know to flock to the Marc by Marc Jacobs store for stylish last-minute gifts that are seriously affordable! Stuff stockings with Marc's striped fingerless gloves ($5) or a colorful zipper necklace ($13). Or make getting caught in the rain a little more fun for someone with a parrot-print umbrella ($18). And the bohemian chic girl on your list will love a embroidered wristlet wallet ($20). Check marcjacobs.com for a Marc by Marc Jacobs store near you. Happy Holidays!

-Enid Portuguez
Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
President Obama's Christmas Wish, Lagerfeld's Princess Doll
pinterest
President Obama's Christmas Wish, Lagerfeld's Princess Doll
LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. What does the President want for Christmas? Hugs! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

2. Watch what happens when Louis Vuitton's bunny ears get road-tested on the streets of N.Y.C. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;

3. Kevin Jonas enjoys a sunny honeymoon in Mexico. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;

4. Even models refuse to walk in Alexander McQueen's 10-inch Armadillo shoes. amp#91;Graziadaily.co.ukamp#93;

5. Lisa Loeb banks on her her signature accessory with her own line of eyewear. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;

6. Karl Lagerfeld designs a princess doll for Carla Bruni-Sarkozy's charity. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

Joe Raedle/Getty; Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty; Alfredo Garcia/Flynet; Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty; Andrew H. Walker/Getty; Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld
bcbg
pinterest
Shop BCBG From Your iPhone
Purchasing the latest styles from BCBG, Max Azria and Herve Leger just got way more convienent (and fun!) thanks to their new iPhone application! In addition to easy-to-use shopping tools, users can also mix and match pieces from the collections to create their own looks, watch behind-the-scenes videos, create fashionable wishlists and get up-to-the-minute fashion news. So if you still haven't found your New Year's Eve outfit-download now!

-Enid Portuguez
Kristian Dowling/Getty; Courtesy of Apple; Courtesy of BCBG
CARRIE UNDERWOOD - ENGAGED
pinterest
Carrie Underwood Is Engaged!
Country superstar Carrie Underwood and her boyfriend, Ottawa Senators hockey player Mike Fischer, are making it official! "It's true. We are both obviously excited and very happy," Fischer told the Toronto Sun about the couple's engagement. He proposed to Underwood at his home Sunday afternoon after a year of dating. Congratulations to the happy couple!

- Joyann King
Frazer Harrison/ACM2009/Getty
Charlize Theron - TOMS
pinterest
Charlize Theron Designs for TOMS
Charlize Theron has teamed up with Toms shoes on a charitable limited-edition shoe for the holidays. Inspired by the African baobab tree, the proceeds from the orange or dark blue vegan canvas slip-on will benefit the Charlize Theron African Outreach Project. "I'm thrilled to have Toms Shoes as a partner," Theron said. "It's exciting that we're able to come together in such a cool and creative way to bring attention to the needs of many South African Youth." The $54 charitable shoes are available now at tomsshoes.com.

- Joyann King
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Toms
Bo Obama's First Snowstorm, Jessica Simpson's New Swim Line
pinterest
Bo Obama's First Snowstorm, Jessica Simpson's New Swim Line
LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. 'Tis the season to reflect on this year's top celebrity breakups. [TheDailyBeast.com]

2. Rodarte's Target collection is selling for quadruple the price on eBay. [Racked.com]

3. Stay tuned for statement necklaces and arty prints on Gossip Girl next year. [NYPost.com]

4. Channel Audrey Hepburn with Tiffany & Co.'s new charm sunglasses. [Luxist.com]

5. Think ahead to warmer days with Jessica Simpson's new jet set-inspired swim collection. [StyleList.com]

6. Too cute! First Dog, Bo Obama, plays in his first snowstorm. [HuffingtonPost.com]

Kevin Mazur/VF/WireImage; Courtesy of The CW; Vince Maher/WENN; Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.; Courtesy of The Jessica Simpson Collection; Mandel Nagan/AFP/Getty
cartier - exhibit
pinterest
Must-See Gems: 100 Years of Cartier
Cartier and America, a retrospective celebrating 100 years of Cartier in the U.S., opens at the Legion of Honors museum in San Francisco this weekend. With over 200 glittering baubles on display, from Princess Grace of Monaco's diamond wedding necklace to the rock crystal and diamond bracelets Gloria Swanson wore in the 1950's film Sunset Boulevard, the exhibit is a sparkling homage to one of Hollywood's favorite fine jewelers. The exhibit runs through April 18th and will not travel.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Cartier
stars with santa - Heidi Klum
pinterest
Santa's Celebrity Pals
Even Hollywood's hottest stars aren't too big for Santa's lap! From supermodel hugs from Heidi Klum to Nicole Richie and Bruce Willis perched in his lap, the jolly man in the red suit gets some of our favorite stars in a festive mood. Check out our favorite stars with Santa moments and Happy Holidays!

- Joyann King
Mark Mainz/Getty
Jaime Pressly - instyle weddings
pinterest
Jaime Pressly: The New Bride
Jaime Pressly had no plans to get married again, that is till Simran Singh came along. The InStyle Weddings cover girl got hitched this past September to the man of her dreams in a Malibu wedding she describes as "Old Hollywood meets shabby chic." And from looks of the perfectly mis-matched decor and luminous chandeliers, she got exactly that. Pick up the issue, on newsstands now, for even more on her dream day details.

- Joyann King
holiday - gifts
pinterest
What To Do With Gifts You Don't Want
Received a present you don't want? Don't let it go to waste! Here are three ways to remedy a gifting gaffe without the re-gift guilt:

Sell it: Take unwanted clothing and accessories to a consignment store such as Buffalo Exchange for cash. Got more time? eBay is always a best bet.

Swap it: Unload gifts and holiday leftovers by throwing a swap party. What doesn't fit one person's needs can suit another's perfectly. Sites such as Unwant'd and SwapAce are also great resources for trading gadgets, games, books and fashion.

Donate it: Simply drop off gifts at the local Salvation Army or Goodwill. The donations are tax deductible-just ask for a receipt-and can even be picked up right at your door.

-Enid Portuguez
Sherlock Holmes - Le Caprice - Bramble - Rachel McAdams - Robert Downing Jr.
pinterest
Mix a Movie-Inspired Cocktail
Christmas weekend is all about the movies with flicks like Sherlock Holmes, Nine and It's Complicated at your local multiplex. We asked mixologists from some of the country's hippest spots to create blockbuster cocktails inspired by this season's most buzzed-about films. Celebrate Robert Downey Jr.'s turn as Sherlock with a traditional English Bramble, or gather your girlfriends to toast the leading ladies of Nine and all things Italian with a Casa Negroni. And for the over-21 Twilight Saga fan? The classic Bloody Mary, of course.

- Bronwyn Barnes
Alex Bailey/Everett; James McDonald, Courtesy of Martin Brudnizki Design Studio
Long bob - Thandie Newton - Malin Akerman - Salma Hayek
pinterest
The Return of the Lob
The long bob-or in beauty editor speak, the “lob”-is making a comeback as this season’s sexiest haircut! Malin Akerman, Salma Hayek and Thandie Newton have all sported shoulder-grazing strands with sultry side-parts. Thinking of a testing out a similar crop? Try on our favorites in the Hollywood Makeover now.

-Kimberley McLeod
Todd Williamson/WireImage; Lester Cohen; Florian Seefried/Getty

















