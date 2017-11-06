Deals & Steals

Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:31 am
20% off all purchases at shopharmonylane.com
20% off all purchases at shopharmonylane.com
This Beverly Hills shop carries unique pieces from lines such as Development, Harkham, Jenny Han and Voom. Check out shopharmonylane.com and receive 20% off your fabulous finds. Use promo code INSTYLE07from November 12th until December 31st.
Photo courtesy of Harmony Lane
20% off all purchases at Ema Takahashi jewelry
20% off all purchases at Ema Takahashi jewelry
Celebs love Ema Takahashi's clean minimalist jewelry. Go to ematakahashi.com and receive 20% off all purchases from November 12th until December 31st. Use promo code INSTYLE07 at checkout.
Photo courtesy of Ema Takahashi
20% off all purchases at daniellestevens.com
20% off all purchases at daniellestevens.com
Layer on these delicate pieces from daniellestevens.com and receive 20% off all purchases from now through the end of December. Use promo code INSTYLE07to receive the discount.
Photo courtesy of Danielle Stevens
20% off all purchases at pacificacandles.com
20% off all purchases at pacificacandles.com
They're not just unique candles anymore. Pacifica introduces their first fragrance line, which you can buy (along with everything else on their site) for 20% off. Get the discount with code INSTYLE07 from November 12th to December 31st.
Photo courtesy of Pacifica Candles
25% off all tins at bellasconfections.com
25% off all tins at bellasconfections.com
Treat someone (or yourself!) to delicious homemade goodies. From now until December 31st, receive 25% off all tins (with promo code INSTYLE07) at bellasconfections.com.
Photo courtesy of Bella's Confections
$10 off any purchase of $50 at h2oplus.com
$10 off any purchase of $50 at h2oplus.com
Indulge in the refreshing skincare, body and bath products from h2oplus.com Receive $10 off any purchase of $50 when you use promo code INSTYLE07 from November 12th to December 31st.
Photo courtesy of H2O Plus
20% off all purchases at sleepyheads.com
20% off all purchases at sleepyheads.com
Celebs like Eva Longoria, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sharon Stone love the nighties and pajamas from Sleepyheads.com. See what all the buzz is about and receive 20% off all purchases with promo code INSTYLE07, now until December 31st.
Photo courtesy of Sleepyheads.com
Win one of 30 FHI styling irons at fhiheat.com
Win one of 30 FHI styling irons at fhiheat.com
Bring the latest styling technology into your home. Win one of 30 by logging onto fhiheat.com/instyle from November 12th to December 31st.
Photo courtesy of FHI Heat
20% off Kodak Easyshare 5300 All-in-One Printer
20% off Kodak Easyshare 5300 All-in-One Printer
Create vivid prints at home with this Kodak Easyshare 5300 All-in-One printer. Go to kodak.com and receive 20% off using promo code INSPIRE from November 12th to December 31st.
Photo courtesy of Kodak
20% off all cashmere accessories from Stewart+Brown
20% off all cashmere accessories from Stewart+Brown
These eco-savvy designers know how to be chic and environmentally-conscious. By entering INSTYLE07 at checkout, you get 20% off all cashmere accessories at stewartbrown.com; November 12th to December 31st.
Photo courtesy of Stewart+Brown
Win one of 10 pairs of Warmbat Boots
Win one of 10 pairs of Warmbat Boots
This Australian label will keep you warm during the cold season. Win one of 10 pairs of Warmbat Boots by logging onto warmbat.com/promotion/InStyle.php from November 12th to December 31st.
Photo courtesy of Warmbat
$10 off purchases of $35 or more at Fragrancenet.com
$10 off purchases of $35 or more at Fragrancenet.com
Spritz on the latest designer fragrances found at Fragrancenet.com and receive $10 off purchases of $35 or more. Use promo code J9SMD from November 12th to December 31st.
Photo courtesy of Fragrancenet.com
