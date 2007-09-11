Daytime Bags

Crescent
Crescent
WEAR IT WELL Ladylike but modern, the shape provides depth and lots of holding space without getting gigantic. A good pick for smaller women.
Chris Barlett
AttachÃ©
AttachÃ©
WEAR IT WELL Big hold-everything bags have trumped this classic in recent seasons, but the slim style, plus a handbag, could simplify your work life.
Chris Barlett
Hobo
Hobo
WEAR IT WELL Laid-back cool, plus plenty of room for all of your daily essentials. But the bigger the bag, the less appropriate for work.
Alison Rosa
Drawstring
Drawstring
WEAR IT WELL The tapered top can rein in a hobo. Just be sure there's some interior organization so you're not rooting when your cell phone rings.
Sabrina Grande
Oblong
Oblong
WEAR IT WELL Thin and long, it makes a great day-to-night contender. And bags that tuck under the arm flatter wide hips.

