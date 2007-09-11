whitelogo
whitelogo
Daytime Bags
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Daytime Bags
InStyle.com
Sep 11, 2007 @ 5:11 pm
Crescent
WEAR IT WELL Ladylike but modern, the shape provides depth and lots of holding space without getting gigantic. A good pick for smaller women.
Chris Barlett
AttachÃ©
WEAR IT WELL Big hold-everything bags have trumped this classic in recent seasons, but the slim style, plus a handbag, could simplify your work life.
Chris Barlett
Hobo
WEAR IT WELL Laid-back cool, plus plenty of room for all of your daily essentials. But the bigger the bag, the less appropriate for work.
Alison Rosa
Drawstring
WEAR IT WELL The tapered top can rein in a hobo. Just be sure there's some interior organization so you're not rooting when your cell phone rings.
Sabrina Grande
Oblong
WEAR IT WELL Thin and long, it makes a great day-to-night contender. And bags that tuck under the arm flatter wide hips.
Click here
to get your own copy of
Instant Style
, the ultimate guide to your wardrobe.
For other great tips from our
Instant Style
book, click here
Chris Bartlett
Buy the Book!
For more great fashion tips, buy a copy of
Instant Style: Your Season-by Season Guide for Work and Weekend
and discover practical shopping advice and easy ways to update your look.
Click here
to get your copy!
David Lawrence
1
of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6
Chris Barlett
Crescent
WEAR IT WELL Ladylike but modern, the shape provides depth and lots of holding space without getting gigantic. A good pick for smaller women.
Advertisement
2 of 6
Chris Barlett
AttachÃ©
WEAR IT WELL Big hold-everything bags have trumped this classic in recent seasons, but the slim style, plus a handbag, could simplify your work life.
3 of 6
Alison Rosa
Hobo
WEAR IT WELL Laid-back cool, plus plenty of room for all of your daily essentials. But the bigger the bag, the less appropriate for work.
Advertisement
4 of 6
Sabrina Grande
Drawstring
WEAR IT WELL The tapered top can rein in a hobo. Just be sure there's some interior organization so you're not rooting when your cell phone rings.
Advertisement
5 of 6
Chris Bartlett
Oblong
WEAR IT WELL Thin and long, it makes a great day-to-night contender. And bags that tuck under the arm flatter wide hips.
Click here
to get your own copy of
Instant Style
, the ultimate guide to your wardrobe.
For other great tips from our
Instant Style
book, click here
Advertisement
6 of 6
David Lawrence
Buy the Book!
For more great fashion tips, buy a copy of
Instant Style: Your Season-by Season Guide for Work and Weekend
and discover practical shopping advice and easy ways to update your look.
Click here
to get your copy!
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!