1 of 6

WHY WE LOVE IT

The sheath has been the favored dress for the office and now there’s a new option to embrace. With high necks and undoubtedly welcome sleeves, the mood on this page is overtly feminine, stressing movement with an unapologetic nod to romance. We see a new kind of womanly assurance in the workplace when these clock in.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Take off the motocross jacket or nipped blazer and let the dress stand alone for once. Pair it with platforms or ankle booties during the day rather than high boots. Those pumps in the bottom drawer? Slip them on only if you’re going out after work. OK, grab the biker jacket too. But wear it thrown over the shoulders so your ladylike look can be seen.



Photos: (left to right) Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Valentino, Nina Ricci