Dana's Spring Budget: $2,000

14 of 16 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Imaxtree; Getty Images

Dana Avidan, Market Editor

"I tend to go a little boho this time of year. I'm seeing a lot of washed floral patterns and global prints as accents on scarves and shoes."



HER SPRING INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "Flipping through the book Resort Fashion I came across this shot and fell in love. It reminds me of summer and being at the beach."



"The clothes at Thakoon were really girlie but had tough elements. This is a look I'd do head to toe."



"The soft pinks, blues and purples in Monet's Water lilies are the shades that best suit my olive skin tone."