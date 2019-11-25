Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Basically Wore Three Different Outfits at the AMAs

This year, the ladies of the American Music Awards were clearly ready to wow us, walking the red carpet in a variety of glittery, neon, and slightly sheer designs. But, we can't forget about the guys who brought their fashion A-game, too — specifically, Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy, whose outfit sneakily transformed throughout the night.

Levy showed up to the AMAs wearing a navy and red-embroidered Valentino overcoat, paired with matching statement sneakers instead of a dress shoe. But, as time went on, Levy's layers came off, revealing a double-breasted suit from the same fashion house, along with an oversized button-down underneath.

It was all part of a master plan, according to his stylist, Erica Cloud, who spoke with InStyle prior to the show. The two were ready to embrace the night's less-formal vibe, which is different from that of a TV or movie award show.

"It's fun to get a little bit more playful," she said, adding that Levy's love of fashion ends up turning the process into a collaboration. "He has that classic-with-a-flair type of aesthetic, and his glasses, too, are very iconic. He appreciates the clothes and wears them really well. He is wearing them — they're not wearing him."

That's why Cloud wasn't afraid to go more daring, styling the actor in Valentino's Undercover collaboration from the Fall 2019 show.

"What's very cool about it is the fact that they made the shirt oversized, so sleeves peek out underneath the jacket more than normal," she explained. "We leaned into it and decided to do the same styling of not tucking the shirt, which is longer than the blazer. Then, the overcoat that goes with it ties in the sneaker."

The strategic layering ended up creating a three-in-one type of look.

"I was like, 'Wear the coat on the carpet, then lose the coat to present. Then, if you go to the after party, lose the blazer.' Each piece matters."

By the time Levy got up on stage with Heidi Klum, we could fully see his suit — AKA look number two of the night — which was the perfect mix of casual and formal. We also got a better look at his handful of Cartier rings as he posed next to his sister and co-star Sarah Levy, and Billy Porter.

Given how stylish Levy's Schitt's Creek character, David Rose, is on the show, Cloud admitted that she does try to go in a different direction when dressing the star for events.

"I don't necessarily want to just do black and white," she said. "If there's also some very referential sweater, or a look that he's done on the show, we probably don't want to do the exact same style in real life. It's just too identifiable as David."

Instead, Levy's future outfits — which he'll likely be wearing as he promotes the show's final season — will include a lot of color. And, possibly something shiny, too.

“The backup [for the AMAs] was a sparkly McQueen suit," Cloud told us. "He’ll wear it to something else, so it won't be wasted.”