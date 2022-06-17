Fashion Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Practical Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings Shop her exact pair, plus similar styles. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a style, beauty, and celebrity writer. She has 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for over 2 years. She can recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 17, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Dakota Johnson continues to serve up major style on a silver platter — or rather, on the streets of New York City. The actress has been busy bopping around the Big Apple, promoting her latest movie projects like Persuasion and Cha Cha Real Smooth (both releasing this summer), and luckily for anyone who's been missing Johnson's carefree-cool outfits, there are now plenty of new ones to turn to for inspiration. She wore a blazer mini dress! She wore loafers! She wore a crochet set! And most recently, she wore the shoe trend that's ideal for summer weddings — and beyond. If the latter piece piqued your interest, we're with you. When Johnson stepped out in what's perhaps the sexiest take on the "grandma-approved" crochet trend, we were at first intrigued by that knit bra-top — until we noticed her ivory mule heels. While they certainly look cool from the front, just wait until you see them from the side. Johnson's shoes are from Larroude, a brand that's blowing up in Hollywood, and this new sighting is further proof that it's truly a label to watch. Jill Biden made its versatile tote sell out in mere hours back in 2021, while celebs like Vanessa Hudgens and Gwyneth Paltrow have played favorites with its boots. Now, Johnson's making a case for its heels, too, stepping out in the brand's ultra-cool Madonna Mules, which are the definition of business in the front, party in the back. They feature a simple front strap, as is the case with most slip-on mules, but it's that architectural heel that makes them a total standout. We like a sleek shoe, but we love a shoe that has an eye-catching element like this one. Larroude Madonna Mules Courtesy Shop now: $285; larroude.com Johnson's structured mules are obviously stylish, but also incredibly practical, and that's why we're crowning them a must-have summer wedding shoe. The easy slip-on design makes them ideal for every type of celebration — and since they're so comfortable, you probably won't even want to leave them tucked under the table when it's time to hit the dance floor. Plus, many of Larroude's styles come with a thicker heel, like Johnson's pair, which means you won't have to worry about sinking into the ground at outdoor weddings. Shop more of our favorite mule heels that are perfect for every type of summer outing, below. Giaborghini Perni 04 Pointy Open Toe Mule Courtesy Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com BCBGeneration Falla Strappy Mule Sandal Courtesy Shop now: $55 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com Topshop Rolo Mule Sandal Courtesy Shop now: $56; nordstrom.com Linea Paolo Yvonne Pointed Toe Mule Courtesy Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com Nine West Darlb Open Toe Mule Courtesy Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com Marc Fisher LTD Baber Sandal Courtesy Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com Chinese Laundry Kurina Croc Embossed Mule Courtesy Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com Neous Electra Mule Courtesy Shop now: $850; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit