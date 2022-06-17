Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Practical Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings

Dakota Johnson continues to serve up major style on a silver platter — or rather, on the streets of New York City.

The actress has been busy bopping around the Big Apple, promoting her latest movie projects like Persuasion and Cha Cha Real Smooth (both releasing this summer), and luckily for anyone who's been missing Johnson's carefree-cool outfits, there are now plenty of new ones to turn to for inspiration. She wore a blazer mini dress! She wore loafers! She wore a crochet set! And most recently, she wore the shoe trend that's ideal for summer weddings — and beyond.

If the latter piece piqued your interest, we're with you. When Johnson stepped out in what's perhaps the sexiest take on the "grandma-approved" crochet trend, we were at first intrigued by that knit bra-top — until we noticed her ivory mule heels. While they certainly look cool from the front, just wait until you see them from the side.

Johnson's shoes are from Larroude, a brand that's blowing up in Hollywood, and this new sighting is further proof that it's truly a label to watch. Jill Biden made its versatile tote sell out in mere hours back in 2021, while celebs like Vanessa Hudgens and Gwyneth Paltrow have played favorites with its boots. Now, Johnson's making a case for its heels, too, stepping out in the brand's ultra-cool Madonna Mules, which are the definition of business in the front, party in the back. They feature a simple front strap, as is the case with most slip-on mules, but it's that architectural heel that makes them a total standout. We like a sleek shoe, but we love a shoe that has an eye-catching element like this one.

Larroude Madonna Mules

Shop now: $285; larroude.com

Johnson's structured mules are obviously stylish, but also incredibly practical, and that's why we're crowning them a must-have summer wedding shoe. The easy slip-on design makes them ideal for every type of celebration — and since they're so comfortable, you probably won't even want to leave them tucked under the table when it's time to hit the dance floor. Plus, many of Larroude's styles come with a thicker heel, like Johnson's pair, which means you won't have to worry about sinking into the ground at outdoor weddings.

Shop more of our favorite mule heels that are perfect for every type of summer outing, below.

Giaborghini Perni 04 Pointy Open Toe Mule

Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com

BCBGeneration Falla Strappy Mule Sandal

Shop now: $55 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Topshop Rolo Mule Sandal

Shop now: $56; nordstrom.com

Linea Paolo Yvonne Pointed Toe Mule

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Nine West Darlb Open Toe Mule

Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Marc Fisher LTD Baber Sandal

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Chinese Laundry Kurina Croc Embossed Mule

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Neous Electra Mule

Shop now: $850; nordstrom.com