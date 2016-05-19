Dakota Fanning Just Wore a $50 Zara Blouse—And It's Still Available

Even celebs love Zara! Dakota Fanning stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, and she did it in a blouse from the retailer that costs only $50 and, shockingly, it's not sold out.

The blouse in question features a pale blue and white striped design, v-neck, and bell sleeves. Fanning expertly paired hers with ripped jeans, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, a pair of KREWE du optic mirrored sunnies, a silver metallic top-handle purse, and a selection of delicate jewelry. Get yours now at zara.com before it's too late.

The 22-year-old actress wore the outfit while enjoying a sunny day out in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood with a friend. But Dakota isn't the only Fanning sister killing it in stylish ensembles—younger sibling Elle is currently in the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, where she just stepped out in a Parisian-inspired outfit we also want to copy. Looks like good style definitely runs in this family.