What It's Like For A Behind-The-Scenes Master To Be Front and Center

At last night’s Daily Front Row’s fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, we saw a large amount of designers and stylists honored for their work over the past year. The Designer of the Year went to Stuart Vevers for Coach, Stylist of the Year went to Kate Young, Hair Artist of the Year went to Jen Atkin.

Model Emily Ratajkowski, photographer Alexi Lubomirski, designer Philip Plein, and other fashionable household names were honored. But arguably the most exciting awards of the evening were those given to emerging and break out talent. The first, an award given to model/actress Cami Morrone, and the next, to Jamie Mizrahi, who was awarded best design debut for her collection for Juicy Couture.

Mizrahi is no newbie to the industry. For the past few years, she’s been styling some of the best-dressed celebs in Hollywood including Katy Perry, Kate Upton, Riley Keough, and Billie Lourd, among others. But it was only recently that her name became so synonymous with what’s new and next when she took over as Creative Director for Juicy Couture last year.

“This award is a validation of all the hard work we’ve been doing over the past year and a half. It’s really exciting to be recognized for that,” Mizrahi told InStyle.com exclusively the day before the awards ceremony. “I’m definitely more of a behind-the-scenes person. I believe this isn’t about me, but about the collective efforts of an amazing group of people.”

So what was it like for this behind-the-scenes pro to be front and center for the big night? Scroll through to see what it’s like for a stylist to get ready for her big night.

