What It's Like For A Behind-The-Scenes Master To Be Front and Center

Frazer Harrison
Ruthie Friedlander
Apr 09, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

At last night’s Daily Front Row’s fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, we saw a large amount of designers and stylists honored for their work over the past year. The Designer of the Year went to Stuart Vevers for Coach, Stylist of the Year went to Kate Young, Hair Artist of the Year went to Jen Atkin.

Model Emily Ratajkowski, photographer Alexi Lubomirski, designer Philip Plein, and other fashionable household names were honored. But arguably the most exciting awards of the evening were those given to emerging and break out talent. The first, an award given to model/actress Cami Morrone, and the next, to Jamie Mizrahi, who was awarded best design debut for her collection for Juicy Couture.

RELATED: What Do You Get When You Cross Katy Perry's Stylist With Juicy Couture?

Mizrahi is no newbie to the industry. For the past few years, she’s been styling some of the best-dressed celebs in Hollywood including Katy Perry, Kate Upton, Riley Keough, and Billie Lourd, among others. But it was only recently that her name became so synonymous with what’s new and next when she took over as Creative Director for Juicy Couture last year.

“This award is a validation of all the hard work we’ve been doing over the past year and a half. It’s really exciting to be recognized for that,” Mizrahi told InStyle.com exclusively the day before the awards ceremony. “I’m definitely more of a behind-the-scenes person. I believe this isn’t about me, but about the collective efforts of an amazing group of people.”

So what was it like for this behind-the-scenes pro to be front and center for the big night? Scroll through to see what it’s like for a stylist to get ready for her big night.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

1 of 5 Jamie Mizrahi

How Long?

Despite what some may say of Hollywood elite, it doesn't take an entire day to get ready for a black-tie event. "Honestly, I can get ready in fifteen minutes," Mizrahi tells InStyle. "My husband really appreciates that. Of course, I can take longer and change my outfit 20 times if given the time." Here, Mizrahi poses with her hair stylist, Gregory Russell.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Jamie Mizrahi

The Best Part

The greatest part of getting ready? If you ask Mizrahi, it's the entire thing. "The dress-up part," she says! "I love putting together a look from the outfit to the lip color and jewelry." Above, Mizrahi shows a collection of jewelry she selected from for the evening, courtesy of Platt Jewelry. 

3 of 5 Jamie Mizrahi

What to Wear?

When it came to deciding on what to wear for the event, Mizrahi did not have too far to look. "It was pretty easy actually. I wore Juicy Couture of course! I’m pregnant so even though I always care about comfort, that’s REALLY what I’m about these days."

Advertisement
4 of 5 Jamie Mizrahi

The Biggest Difference

What's the biggest difference between getting herself ready for an event vs. getting a client ready? "I know myself and what I like to wear, so it’s actually pretty easy," Mizrahi tells InStyle.com. "I don’t have to put myself in someone else’s shoes like I do when I pull for any of my clients. At this point, i have somewhat of a uniform. I wear what makes me comfortable."

Advertisement
5 of 5 Jamie Mizrahi

Made It

When was the moment she realized she’d made it? “When we [Juicy Couture] did our first spring fashion presentation and all my clients immediately sent in their requests.” Here, Mizrahi is joined by her friends and fellow fashionistas, Nicole Richie, Sara Foster, and Jen Meyer.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!