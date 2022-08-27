I Only Trust This Unlined Bra From an Instagram-Loved Brand to Support My DD Boobs

Six years ago I walked into a bra store to get fitted on a whim and discovered I was wearing bras three sizes too small — it's a tale as old as time. Since walking into that store a 34B and walking out a 34DD, I've found very few bras that comfortably support and flatter my boobs. I've tried industrial-strength contraptions that offer lift and delicate bralettes stretched to their limit that offer comfort, but it wasn't until I tried Cuup's The Scoop bra that I found an option that could do both and best of all, look killer while doing it.

The Scoop is a simple and elegant underwire bra with unlined cups made of two airy layers of opaque microfiber. Instead of statically holding your boobs like most foam bras, the Scoop's cups gently mold to your shape, smoothing and supporting without any gapping or spillage. After years of my boobs jiggling around in hard cups like a bowl full of Jello, the Scoop feels luxurious, sexy, and honestly more respectful to my shape. Every other bra now feels like a disservice.

I've long preferred unlined bras, but Cuup's bra is the first one I've encountered that does the work of a lined bra while maintaining a more natural, supple look instead of adding bulk. If you're concerned about nipple coverage, rest assured that the Scoop is shockingly effective. The underwire never pokes or prods, but an even bigger factor in comfort is the coolness of the cups, which seem to wick sweat instead of provoking it.

The bra lives up to the "Scoop" title twofold. First, its rounded neckline tucks wonderfully under almost any top. It's my go-to T-shirt bra as well as the bra I reach for as an underpinning in formalwear. Secondly, it truly scoops, lifts, and separates my boobs like no other bra does. This is partially thanks to the bra's straps, which are wider than average without betraying their practicality and have never once slipped from my shoulders. Their gold hardware further disguises their functionality, easily making this the best-looking everyday bra I own.

While many brands with attractive bras top out at around a DD, the Scoop is available in sizes 30A to 44H, as well as 13 rich neutral and bold colors. While I definitely recommend the Scoop, the brand has a whole suite of unlined bras (I personally have my eye on The Plunge next) that similarly balance comfort and beauty. If you're in need of a new bra, grab Cuup's The Scoop while you can — trust me, you won't regret it.

