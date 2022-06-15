Cut-Outs Are Going to Be Big for Summer, According to Stylists — and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon

This secret Amazon section has cut-out styles starting at $26.

By Olivia Hanson
Published on June 15, 2022

Cut-Out Dresses Summer Trend On Amazon
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

After being cooped up in sweats for nearly two years, fashion's taken a turn toward "dopamine dressing," or wearing clothes that boost your mood and bring you joy. Within that trend, daring cutouts have taken center stage. While cutouts started catching fire last fall, stylists say they're not going anywhere in summer 2022 — and now Amazon has an entire storefront filled with stylish dresses.

Perfectly breezy for those blistering summer days, the section includes various styles of dresses, including mini-, midi-, and maxi-length picks. Whether you're looking for a casual option like The Drop's April One-Shoulder Cutout Tiered Midi Dress or something more formal like this Long-Sleeve Aztec Fishtail Dress from Norma Kamali, the section features dresses at various different price points, so you can find one that matches both your style and budget.

Shop 10 Summer Cutout Dresses From Amazon:

Great for casual picnics in the park or walks on the beach, this midi dress from The Drop would pair well with both sneakers and sandals. This dress has adjustable straps, a V-neckline, mini triangle cutout in the lower chest area, and a smocked back for a stretchy fit. It comes in three colors, black, white, and red, and sizes XX-small through 5X.

dress
Courtesy

Shop now: ​$70; amazon.com

If you're looking for the perfect hot girl summer dress, this one-shoulder mini dress from Layner is it. It has a single long sleeve, ruched bodice, and a cutout at the hip that brings all the sexy summer vibes. It also comes in 16 colors including orange, pink, and yellow, and sizes X-small through X-large. "Literally the first time I've ever owned a dress with a cutout and I feel so confident," one customer said.

dress
Courtesy

Shop now: ​$34–$36; amazon.com

For a more minimal aesthetic, consider this maxi dress from Zaful. Perfect for sunset dinners or cocktails with the girls, this dress has spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline, and a tie closure on the chest. Not sacrificing comfort for style, the dress is also made of a polyester fabric that's soft on the skin.

dress
Courtesy

Shop now: ​$30; amazon.com

Prepare for the dog days of summer with this cute floral mini dress, which will keep you cool in the summer heat. Per one shopper, it's "lightweight and flowy, so it's great for summer." It has spaghetti straps, a mini cutout at the chest, and a tie closure in the back, which according to shoppers, is great for adjusting to your perfect size. It comes in various floral patterns and colors, plus sizes X-small through X-large.

dress
Courtesy

Shop now: ​$26–$30; amazon.com

To shop more versions of the trend, visit the Cool Cutout Dresses storefront on Amazon.

