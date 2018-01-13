10 Cute Pieces to Test Drive the Cognac Color Trend

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images; Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Kristina Rutkowski
Jan 13, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

Winter is in full force and there could not be a better time to spice up your basic black wardrobe with a new shade: cognac. The caramel-colored hue has been popping up everywhere from ready-to-wear to accessories and even on our favorite street style stars. Go for the full look by pairing monochrome brown-toned clothing with off-kilter accessories or add a simple pop to your favorite denim extras. Luckily, the shade has serious wardrobe longevity. We are already dreaming of pairing these buttery-toned pieces with our favorite white eyelet dresses come spring. Get a head’s start on the trend by shopping our favorite 10 pieces below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

A CORDUROY BLAZER

Nothing is cooler than a chic '70s-inspired blazer with classic blue jeans in this fresh hue. 

Veronica Beard $390 (originally $650) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

A POLISHED LOAFER

Try mixing these modern loafers with a cream-colored outfit for a fresh pop. 

NewbarK $342 (originally $684) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

AN OVERSIZED TROUSER

Try the fashion girl's trouser of the season in a rich caramel hue, which is a great workday addition to any wardrobe. 

Joseph $395 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

A CLASSIC HANDBAG

Try a retro-inspired bag shape that will never go out of style.  

A.P.C. $290 (originally $580) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

A LEATHER JACKET

Swap your basic black for a brown tone that equally goes great with everything. 

Mango $150 (originally $200) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

A SLIP-ON MULE 

A Moroccan-style mule adds a fashion edge to your weekend errand outfits. 

Madewell $98 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

A SILK CAMISOLE

A simple way to test the trend is with a sexy but sweet camisole under your favorite cashmere cardigan. 

Cami NYC $160 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

A LEATHER BELT

The no-brainer solution to adding a little pizzazz to your best denim. 

H&M $18 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

A SUEDE BOOT

A slouchy suede boot gets the street-style treatment with a pointy heel and toe. 

Topshop $130 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

A CROPPED TRENCH

A flowy trench is an easy way to incorporate the trend into your minimalist basics. 

Zara $60 (originally $119) SHOP NOW

