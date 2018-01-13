10 Cute Pieces to Test Drive the Cognac Color Trend

Winter is in full force and there could not be a better time to spice up your basic black wardrobe with a new shade: cognac. The caramel-colored hue has been popping up everywhere from ready-to-wear to accessories and even on our favorite street style stars. Go for the full look by pairing monochrome brown-toned clothing with off-kilter accessories or add a simple pop to your favorite denim extras. Luckily, the shade has serious wardrobe longevity. We are already dreaming of pairing these buttery-toned pieces with our favorite white eyelet dresses come spring. Get a head’s start on the trend by shopping our favorite 10 pieces below.

