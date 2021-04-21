There's a New Ugly Sandal Taking Over Hollywood
Let's play a game of this or that. Ocean or pool? Beach or mountains? Rosé or chardonnay? Birkenstocks or squishy slides? For supermodels, the answer to the last question has been made abundantly clear over the past few weeks: Plush, cushy slides are in.
Supermodels love a controversial fashion find, and while Birkenstocks have definitely ranked high on the list of polarizing sandals, pool slides are going to take the top spot this year. Take Kendall Jenner, who has been wearing forest-green Yeezy slides for months now. They're cooler than the average water-repellent pool slides because of their zigzag sole. They also have a slightly more trend-forward silhouette than whatever image the word "pool slides" may conjure up in your mind. Jenner usually wears her with socks, but they would look just as good on their own.
Two other celeb sightings have further convinced us that the platform pool sandal is taking over this season. At the airport, Bella Hadid wore a pair of Yeezy slides, which she styled with socks, baggy blue jeans, and a cropped green windbreaker with a shearling collar. Hailey Bieber opted for a different pool slide, a satin upper/leather sole sandal from The Attico that she wore with black legging and a matching sports bra.
While variations of this silhouette have been spotted all around Hollywood, the common thread among them all is the gummy platform sole that not only makes them look cooler, but also much more comfortable to wear. Slides typically have a very flat sole that's not the best for your feet, but this new version feels like you're jumping in a bouncy house — or walking in a pair of Moon Boots.
The celeb-loved Yeezy and Attico slides are pricey at $819 and $462, respectively, and if you're not ready to dish out a paycheck on a single pair of shoes, Amazon has plenty of platform pool slides for hundreds of dollars less. With the style picking up major steam, sizes are selling out fast, so we did our best to highlight pillow-like slides with ample stock, like these Steve Madden Scuba Slides that are available in three classic colors and these Besip non-slip slides that closely resemble Yeezys.
Shop our favorite platform pool sandals below to see why this easy-to-wear, easy-to-clean sandal has become a supermodel favorite.
