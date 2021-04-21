There's a New Ugly Sandal Taking Over Hollywood

Supermodels love a controversial fashion find, and while Birkenstocks have definitely ranked high on the list of polarizing sandals, pool slides are going to take the top spot this year. Take Kendall Jenner, who has been wearing forest-green Yeezy slides for months now. They're cooler than the average water-repellent pool slides because of their zigzag sole. They also have a slightly more trend-forward silhouette than whatever image the word "pool slides" may conjure up in your mind. Jenner usually wears her with socks, but they would look just as good on their own.