I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Cushy Slides Are the Best $25 I've Ever Spent
I spend a lot of time on Amazon. Not only is it part of my day-to-day at work, but it's something I generally enjoy doing; which means, yes, you will find me scrolling through the app in bed on a Saturday night. It's often from these late night searches that I've come across some of my favorite finds, and recently I found a pair of slides that are easily the best $25 I've spent in a long time — if not ever.
The Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slides caught my attention thanks to their bubbly silhouette and all the pretty colors they come in, like burnt orange, mint green, hot pink, and violet blue. They have a rounded platform sole that's 1.75 inches tall and have two adjustable buckle straps (with buckles that match the shoe color, which I appreciate). I initially bought them to wear outdoors, but I haven't been able to take them off since I slipped them on — they're that comfortable.
While I have quite a few slides and indoor shoes from Birkenstock, Crocs, and Ugg, I have to say that these Cushionaire slides have quickly become my favorites. They're really supportive and squishy; every step I take feels like it's taking the edge off my always-in-pain lower back. I always get really achy when I stand for too long while doing chores around the house, but I haven't had as much pain when I wear the slides while doing the dishes or putting away clothes.
The Cushionaire slides just launched last month, but they're already racking up rave reviews from hundreds of shoppers who love them just as much as I do. One customer with plantar fasciitis said they're a "godsend" and provided "instant relief" — they even went on to buy four more pairs.
I'll be following suit — I like the slides so much that I already have another pair in my cart to wear outdoors, as originally intended. If you're looking for a cute and cushy sandal this summer, don't hesitate to buy Cushionaire's $25 Fame Recovery Cloud Slides — they're so worth it.