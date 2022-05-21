I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Cushy Slides Are the Best $25 I've Ever Spent

I spend a lot of time on Amazon. Not only is it part of my day-to-day at work, but it's something I generally enjoy doing; which means, yes, you will find me scrolling through the app in bed on a Saturday night. It's often from these late night searches that I've come across some of my favorite finds, and recently I found a pair of slides that are easily the best $25 I've spent in a long time — if not ever.