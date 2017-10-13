14 Curve-Friendly Dresses to Wear to a Fall Wedding

Courtesy of Tadashi Shoji
Lashauna Williams
Oct 12, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Wedding season isn't only in May. In fact, wedding season is all year long. Just ask those of us who have a calendar packed with fall and winter weddings over the upcoming months.

While it's always exciting to go to a wedding, choosing a dress to wear can be tough, especially in the cooler months. Thankfully, we've got a few ideas so that you can feel your best while you celebrate one (or several) of your loved ones happiest days ever. 

VIDEO: Taylor Swift Was the Cutest Bridesmaid

First off, embrace a gorgeous jewel tone. It's perfect for fall and winter. Look for rich hues like forest green, navy blues, and burgundy, which are all lovely for this time of year. Plus, they look great on most skin tones. If patterns are more your thing, go for a dark floral print. It feels feminine and light but also fits the tone of the season.

Remember to think of the type of wedding you are attending. If it's black tie, feel free to go for an elegant gown. A sleek silhouette shows of curves without being inappropriate. For a day wedding, opt for cocktail dress with shoulder details, texture, or a bit of sparkle.

RELATED: 13 Plus-Size Guest Dresses to Wear to a Summer Wedding

Last but not least, flaunt what you love in a tasteful manner. If your legs are enviable don't go too short. Instead, go with a cut that hits at the knee. This way you're not flashy but you're able to show of those gorgeous gams. The same can be said for cleavage. Go for a V-neck, not a plunging neckline—remember someone's grandparents are bound to be there!

Check out the stunner gown above ($648; tadashishoji.com), then scroll down to see some options that will fulfill all of your fall wedding criteria.

1 of 16 Courtesy

ASOS Curve's One Shoulder Midi Skater Dress

$103 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 16 Courtesy

Forever 21+'s Dark Pink Floral Maxidress

$78 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni's Melania Off-the-Shoulder Gown

$995 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 16 Courtesy

Tadashi Shoji's Olivier Gown

$678 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 16 Courtesy

DebShop's Off-the-Shoulder Mermaid Maxi Gown

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy

Boohoo's Jasmin Velvet Twist Dress

$18 (originally $36) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 16 Courtesy

Universal Standard's Winsett Gown

$280 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 16 Courtesy

Mod Cloth's Collectif Silver Screening Maxidress

$100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 16 Courtesy

Haley Hasslehoff Collection for Elvi's Navy Midi Dress

$55 (originally $109) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 16 Courtesy

Violeta by Mango's Metallic Applique Dress

$120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 16 Courtesy

Yona New York's Drape Cape Dress

$299 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 16

Monif C.'s Georgina Dress

$148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 16 Courtesy

Mango Curve's Pink Metallic Crinkle Kimono Dress

$67 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 16 Courtesy

ABS's Domanin Sleeve Fitted Sequin Dress

$152 (originally $378) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 16 Courtesy

Marina Rinaldi's Silk & Cashmere Gown

$1,370 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 16 Courtesy

Carmen Marc Valvo's Sleeveless Silk Halter Gown

$1,075 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!