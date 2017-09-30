The Best Fall Fashion For Curves, According to the Designer of Yona New York

We love to shop and we're sure you do too. Fall fashion has kicked into high gear and the trends we've been seeing since February have finally hit the racks.

Whether you had your eye on luxe textiles like velvet, corduroy, or denim, the season is filled with options that are sure to satisfy every taste. To help us prep for the season, we chatted with Yona Love, the designer of premium curve brand, Yona New York. Below, Love shares tips and some of her faves that are sure to get you ready for the latter part of the year. Read on to get more.

