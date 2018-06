1 of 6 MCV(4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

It's the only fall trend that indulges in sexiness. These dresses also flatter and slim most figures—even when they fit close to the body—because of the well-placed seams and graphic lines.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Find the sheer insets, curvy cuts, and sparkling geometric shapes that strategically glorify your body to make inches optically vanish. These clothes have little hanger appeal, so you must try them on. Play off extremes and forget about color.



Photos: (left to right) Alberta Ferretti, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Michael Kors, Bottega Veneta