The Jean Brand Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jennifer Aniston Wear Is 80% Off Right Now

Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lawrence have more in common than a shared first name. They all are quite fond of the flattering denim that hails from Current/Elliott — a classic brand that practically all of Hollywood (not just our favorite Jennifers) has worn repeatedly for close to a decade. And thanks to its massive warehouse sale happening right now, this iconic label can officially be part of your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Lots of denim brands have succeeded at garnering a strong celeb following, but when we were searching through the archives to uncover which stars have stepped out in Current/Elliott's styles, we were, quite frankly, blown away. From the Jennifers to Sarah Jessica Parker to Katie Holmes to Dakota Johnson, there isn't a single celeb — or at least, so it seems — that doesn't own jeans or tees from Current/Elliott.
The brand originally launched in 2008, and though it's best known as the mastermind of the boyfriend jeans, it offers a range of classic silhouettes and washes, from slim-fit to wide-leg, that withstand time and trends. We're willing to bet Lawrence still has those Current/Elliott skinnies in her closet, even though the original sighting dates back to 2016, and Holmes still owns those black straight-leg jeans she wore while filming a commercial in 2014. Put simply, they're forever jeans, and while they're worth their usual hefty price tag, we'll take them for 80 percent off any day of the week.
During Current/Elliott's warehouse sale, you can score up to 80 percent off so many styles. These super-cool carpenter pants, which usually retail for $248, can be yours for just $49; these wide-leg studded jeans are $279 dollars off (wow).
Tees, jackets, and rompers — oh my! Current/Elliott's jeans aren't the only thing on major sale right now. You can also snag easygoing tops, fashion-forward jackets (ahem, this military jacket is currently in our cart), and one-and-done rompers for way less than usual. Word to the wise: Shop the sale today because sizes are selling out faster than you can say "wow."