Shoppers Say This Now-$25 One-Piece Is "One of the Most Flattering" Swimsuits They've Ever Worn
With Memorial Day around the corner, summer is almost here, and it's time to upgrade your swimsuit collection with trendy bathing suits that feel supportive, flattering, and stylish. Amazon shoppers believe they've found the "perfect" swimsuit for summer 2022 — and select colors are on major sale right now for just $25.
Thousands of reviewers are calling the Cupshe Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit the "best swimsuit ever" for good reason. Featuring a plunging neckline and an open back, the chic one-piece offers plenty of coverage, while showing off just the right amount of skin. The soft and stretchy spandex material feels comfortable and cool on even the hottest of days, making this one-piece ideal for all of your favorite summer activities, like swimming, paddle-boarding, or walking at the beach.
The popular swimsuit is beyond your basic, black one-piece. It has adorable ruffled detail along the neckline that feels playful and flirty, and shoppers say the ruching along the torso is "very flattering" because it gives them an "hourglass look." Those with bigger chests will appreciate the built-in padding, which can also be removed if you're smaller up top. Plus, it's fully lined and opaque, so no need to worry about it turning see-through once you take a dip.
Moms in particular love the way this suit is supportive, while allowing a hint of sexiness. One shopper called the Cupshe Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit "a nice balance between sexy and practical," noting, "as a bustier woman (36DDD), I appreciate the fact that I can bend over to pick up my infant without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction."
Another said they've ordered multiple pairs because it fits "like a glove" and feels supportive even through "vigorous activity." "This is one of the most flattering suits I've ever worn," someone else added. "[It's] comfortable, covers the right places, but still feels sexy."
Available in 20 cute and stylish colors and patterns, the Cupshe Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit will fit all of your moods this summer, whether you plan on lounging at the beach in Montauk, hitting up a bachelorette party in Vegas, or relaxing at the local pool with your little ones.
And with select colors now on sale for just $25, it's really a no-brainer to stock up on multiple shades before summer hits. Pair it with a large sun hat and flowy sarong, and you'll be the chicest person at the beach, guaranteed.
