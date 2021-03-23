Activewear, as we well know, can quickly get pricey, especially from beloved brands like Lululemon, Athleta, and Beyond Yoga. When shopping for leggings, loungewear, and sports bras from these brands, you're paying for style, comfort, and that coveted sweat-wicking material that can take on even the most laborious workouts. But rather than continue to shell out the big bucks, turn your attention to Amazon, which is home to some seriously impressive activewear for a fraction of the price.
We're talking about these Crz Yoga Women's Quick-Dry Athletic Sports, which shoppers swear are a direct dupe of the Lululemon Speed Up shorts — but for way less. The feather-light, quick-drying shorts are made from a blend of polyester and spandex which makes them super soft and stretchy. A drawstring closure keeps them tight on your waist, and they have an inner lining that prevents rubbing and chafing. The 4-inch shorts are also designed with a back zip pocket and internal waistband pocket to stash keys when you're out on a run.
The shorts have developed quite the secret following on Amazon, and more than 3,000 shoppers compare them to the original Lululemon pair. Shoppers claim these are "better than the Lulu version" and a "legit Lululemon dupe." Plus many reviewers mention that they're "the best running shorts ever" and "so comfortable and flattering."
"I've spent thousands of dollars at Lululemon over the past 10 years, and I am never going back," one five-star reviewer says. "Crz Yoga's entire collection is pretty much all Lululemon dupes for a third of the price. I've tried many dupes before and I haven't always been convinced, but I'm almost convinced Crz Yoga has the exact same manufacturer as Lululemon. Y'all, this is insane — my mind is blown. I'm convinced they're Lululemons with different tags!"
"I've been wearing the Lululemon version of these shorts for years," another shopper says. "Before discovering these, I actually purchased a new pair of the Lulu ones just this year. I am shocked to admit that I reach for these shorts over my Lululemon ones now! They are a softer material that has more give, and they are a bit longer. The Lululemon version of these shorts is already pilling and these are in perfect condition. Will only be buying these going forward."
The Crz Yoga workout shorts are available in 17 colors, including smoky green, heathered black, burgundy, and plum, in sizes XXS-XXL. And at just $28, the shorts are half the price of the original $58 Lululemons.
Shop the Crz Yoga Women's Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts for $28 on Amazon.