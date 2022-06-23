These Jennifer Garner-Approved Lifting Leggings Are on Sale in a Summer-Ready Cropped Version

If there's anything we know about the Internet's kindness queen, Jennifer Garner, it's that she loves a sneakers and leggings moment. Whether she's out on a coffee run or strolling with a friend, the actress nearly always chooses comfort in her favorite Brooks running shoes and workout tights. The leggings she seems to reach for more than any other? The Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings.

If you're unfamiliar with this customer- and celebrity-loved pair, here's a rundown: Famous for giving wearers a visiblebooty lift, these best-sellers use the power of sculpting performance fabric and a compression waistband to cinch in the waist and contour your behind. In addition to the added perkiness in the rear, the tights give wearers the benefit of super soft, moisture-wicking fabric and a seam-free design. The best part, of course, is that these iconic bottoms are currently 30 percent off in their summer-ready ⅞-length version.

Courtesy

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com

Available at a discount in Cloudy Tie Dye and Storm Tie Dye, as well as deep-toned solids like Jammy Plum, Bark, and Dark Emerald, the ultra-flattering leggings will give your ankles a little more breathing room than their full-length counterpart. Combined with a non-slip waistband, an inner pocket, and material that hides sweat stains, these leggings are ideal for warm weather workouts or lounging.

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com

The deal is part of Spanx's summer sale, which runs until next Monday, June 27 and is loaded with other popular styles like the Everyday Shaping Panties, the Bra-leluja Unlined Bralette, and the Stretch Twill Cargo Joggers. Even this extra flattering variation of Oprah's favorite pant is discounted.

Prioritize comfy outfits this season, a la Jennifer Garner, and save $30 on the popular leggings before sizes run out.

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.comShop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com