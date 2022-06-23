Fashion These Jennifer Garner-Approved Lifting Leggings Are on Sale in a Summer-Ready Cropped Version Save 30 percent on the booty-contouring tights during Spanx’s massive sale. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 23, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images If there's anything we know about the Internet's kindness queen, Jennifer Garner, it's that she loves a sneakers and leggings moment. Whether she's out on a coffee run or strolling with a friend, the actress nearly always chooses comfort in her favorite Brooks running shoes and workout tights. The leggings she seems to reach for more than any other? The Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings. If you're unfamiliar with this customer- and celebrity-loved pair, here's a rundown: Famous for giving wearers a visiblebooty lift, these best-sellers use the power of sculpting performance fabric and a compression waistband to cinch in the waist and contour your behind. In addition to the added perkiness in the rear, the tights give wearers the benefit of super soft, moisture-wicking fabric and a seam-free design. The best part, of course, is that these iconic bottoms are currently 30 percent off in their summer-ready ⅞-length version. Courtesy Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com Available at a discount in Cloudy Tie Dye and Storm Tie Dye, as well as deep-toned solids like Jammy Plum, Bark, and Dark Emerald, the ultra-flattering leggings will give your ankles a little more breathing room than their full-length counterpart. Combined with a non-slip waistband, an inner pocket, and material that hides sweat stains, these leggings are ideal for warm weather workouts or lounging. Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com The deal is part of Spanx's summer sale, which runs until next Monday, June 27 and is loaded with other popular styles like the Everyday Shaping Panties, the Bra-leluja Unlined Bralette, and the Stretch Twill Cargo Joggers. Even this extra flattering variation of Oprah's favorite pant is discounted. Prioritize comfy outfits this season, a la Jennifer Garner, and save $30 on the popular leggings before sizes run out. Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.comShop now: $69 (Originally $98); spanx.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit