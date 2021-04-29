Crocs Are Finally Getting the Recognition They Deserve — Just Ask the Stock Market
In a glorious turn of events that could, perhaps, only be brought forth by a year of staying home, on Tuesday Crocs reported record-breaking sales during the first few months of 2021. The brand, known for its uniquely ugly duck shoes, reported that its revenue grew by 64 percent compared to a year ago. In other words: Shoppers have finally succumbed to the daddest of dad shoes — and it's about time.
For too long, Crocs have been viewed as a shoe for those who have given up and chosen arch support over style. But now, after more than 365 days of living in a pandemic, the world agrees that arch support is, in fact, trendy. And, dammit, our feet deserve this moment of clarity.
Maybe this increased demand is due to the load of celebrity partnerships that the brand has introduced. Our beloved boyfriends Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny designed their own daring styles. Priyanka Chopra wore the clogs with a ballgown. We declared them the "It" shoe of the quarantine. The LA Times published a power ranking of the shoe's styles. It's as if a wave of gratitude became a tsunami of worship all at once.
Per the BBC, Crocs' profits rose by more than $100 million between January and March this year compared to that of the previous one. To put this into context, CNBC reporter Kevin Stankiewicz compared the surge to the boost that little-known car company Tesla has experienced.
That's right. The shoe that is so often the butt of the joke outpaced the self-driving car that your snooty neighbor drives. In fact, there's so much popularity around these shoes now that they're the No.1 best-seller on Amazon in its shoes, clothing, and jewelry category. Not to mention, most pairs cost under $50 and come in so many colors, it's hard to keep track.
You can achieve whatever kind of look you're wanting to with a pair of Crocs. If you're feeling free-spirited, grab some tie-dye clogs. Want something you can wear anywhere with anything? You can't go wrong with a classic white. Need to express yourself even more? Throw on some charms.
Crocs are chaotic good. They make your feet look like cartoon characters that sing in meadows every morning and they have the same energy as Conan O'Brian. Don't ask us where this logic comes from. It's correct. At the same time, they make your feet feel like they're absorbed by pillows. They give the same support as a Michelle Obama pep talk. They hug you the way your favorite grandparent would.
While going with the crowd usually isn't the best thing to do, in this case we'll make an exception. Shop a pair of Crocs below.
To shop: from $36; amazon.com
To shop: $15; amazon.com
- So This Is the Reason Jennifer Aniston’s Skin Is Glowing at All Times
- Shoppers Say This Is the Best Hair Growth Product They’ve Used in Over 50 Years
- This $24 Serum Diminishes Fine Lines and Wrinkles in a Week, According to Shoppers
- Reese Witherspoon Wore $85 Sneakers With the Cardigan Trend That's Making a Comeback