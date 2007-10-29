whitelogo
Criss-Cross Necklines
Criss-Cross Necklines
InStyle.com
Oct 29, 2007 @ 2:30 pm
Criss-Cross Necklines
Gwen Stefani in Lanvin
Henry Lamb/BEImages
Criss-Cross Necklines
Eva Mendes in Temperley London
Henry Lamb/BEImages
Criss-Cross Necklines
Rachel Bilson in Chanel
Fame
Criss-Cross Necklines
Fergie in Chanel
Michael Williams/Startraks
