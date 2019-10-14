Even Meghan Markle Is a Fan of This Popular Fall Trend

Image zoom BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Every year we break out the same cold-weather staples: a sturdy pair of boots, a handful of chunky sweaters, and a leopard coat that, somehow, manages to work for both fancy and casual occasions. However, another print is slowly taking over the fashion world this year, and it's being worn by models, influencers, and royals alike.

RELATED: Is This the Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Keeps Wearing Wrap Dresses?

Cow print is definitely having a moment.

It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. While it's obviously a lot different than leopard (because, duh — two different animals), it's still just as versatile because of its color. The brown-and-white or black-and-white combination works as a neutral, meaning it can easily be mixed with other prints and patterns. Yet alone, cow print can also give a simple outfit a pop of something fun.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Visits Smart Works Charity in Cow-print Heels

Back in January, Meghan Markle stepped out in cow-print heels (which, hopefully, she'll break out again sometime in the near future). It was a great example of how to wear the trend, but there are many more ways to incorporate the print into your everyday wardrobe.

Cow Print Can Be Dressed Up

Image zoom Neil Mockford/GC Images

Last March, Amal Clooney wore a cow-print clutch with a one-shoulder ensemble while walking the red carpet for the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala.

But It's Super-Casual at the Same Time

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski broke out a full matching set for the Telluride Film Festival, giving things a '90s twist with a black bucket hat.

It's the Perfect Print For Bags

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

While it will surely make a statement, at the same time, it's neutral enough to wear every day.

Cow-Print Boots Are Extremely Versatile

Image zoom TheStewartofNYom

Whether you wear them with dresses or jeans, they can be swapped in for your trusty snakeskin pair when you're in need of something new.

It Gives Outfits a Little Something Extra

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Swap out white sneakers for cow-print shoes and your outfit instantly becomes more interesting.

Especially When the Print Fits With the Color Scheme

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

It's a good way to amp up a monochromatic brown look.

You Can Wear Cow Print Like You Would Leopard or Camo

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Meaning it's time to add cow-print pants to your rotation.

RELATED: We Asked 13 Celebrities to Put Together Their Perfect Fall Outfit

Incorporate It Into Your Work Wardrobe

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Thus giving office staples, such as suits, a bit more flair.

A Cow-Print Skirt Can Come in Handy

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

We can already picture it styled with a T-shirt, a sweater, or even a button-down — there are no limits!

As Does a Cow-Print Jacket

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Much like that trusty leopard coat, it's something fresh and fun in a sea of dark, solid colors.

This Print Isn't Just Quirky

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

With the right styling choices, it can be sexy, too, just like this skirt.

Don't Overthink It

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A small splash of cow print makes a statement on its own, so the rest of your outfit can be simple.

Yes, You Can Mix Prints

Image zoom Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

The trick is to pair it with something that's similar in scale or in the same color family.

Cow Print Works For All Types of Weather

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

We have a feeling we'll be seeing it come spring, too!

Invest in a Matching Set

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

This outfit idea couldn't be easier, but because the print is so bold, it looks pretty impressive.