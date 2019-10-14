Even Meghan Markle Is a Fan of This Popular Fall Trend
So you know it's a good one.
Every year we break out the same cold-weather staples: a sturdy pair of boots, a handful of chunky sweaters, and a leopard coat that, somehow, manages to work for both fancy and casual occasions. However, another print is slowly taking over the fashion world this year, and it's being worn by models, influencers, and royals alike.
Cow print is definitely having a moment.
It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. While it's obviously a lot different than leopard (because, duh — two different animals), it's still just as versatile because of its color. The brown-and-white or black-and-white combination works as a neutral, meaning it can easily be mixed with other prints and patterns. Yet alone, cow print can also give a simple outfit a pop of something fun.
Back in January, Meghan Markle stepped out in cow-print heels (which, hopefully, she'll break out again sometime in the near future). It was a great example of how to wear the trend, but there are many more ways to incorporate the print into your everyday wardrobe.
Cow Print Can Be Dressed Up
Last March, Amal Clooney wore a cow-print clutch with a one-shoulder ensemble while walking the red carpet for the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala.
But It's Super-Casual at the Same Time
Emily Ratajkowski broke out a full matching set for the Telluride Film Festival, giving things a '90s twist with a black bucket hat.
It's the Perfect Print For Bags
While it will surely make a statement, at the same time, it's neutral enough to wear every day.
Cow-Print Boots Are Extremely Versatile
Whether you wear them with dresses or jeans, they can be swapped in for your trusty snakeskin pair when you're in need of something new.
It Gives Outfits a Little Something Extra
Swap out white sneakers for cow-print shoes and your outfit instantly becomes more interesting.
Especially When the Print Fits With the Color Scheme
It's a good way to amp up a monochromatic brown look.
You Can Wear Cow Print Like You Would Leopard or Camo
Meaning it's time to add cow-print pants to your rotation.
Incorporate It Into Your Work Wardrobe
Thus giving office staples, such as suits, a bit more flair.
A Cow-Print Skirt Can Come in Handy
We can already picture it styled with a T-shirt, a sweater, or even a button-down — there are no limits!
As Does a Cow-Print Jacket
Much like that trusty leopard coat, it's something fresh and fun in a sea of dark, solid colors.
This Print Isn't Just Quirky
With the right styling choices, it can be sexy, too, just like this skirt.
Don't Overthink It
A small splash of cow print makes a statement on its own, so the rest of your outfit can be simple.
Yes, You Can Mix Prints
The trick is to pair it with something that's similar in scale or in the same color family.
Cow Print Works For All Types of Weather
We have a feeling we'll be seeing it come spring, too!
Invest in a Matching Set
This outfit idea couldn't be easier, but because the print is so bold, it looks pretty impressive.