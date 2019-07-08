This Was Most Over-the-Top Trend From Couture Fashion Week
Why wear floral prints when you can dress like a whole flower?
Sunflowers, roses, trees full of leaves — while it may seem like the description of some beautiful outdoor scene, we’re actually talking about Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. For Fall 2019, designers were clearly inspired by nature, skipping simple floral prints for designs that literally looked like plants.
In between the subtler trends, such as sheer materials, ‘80s vibes, and floor-grazing coats, this was one that truly stood out. We won’t soon forget Kaia Gerber making her way down Givenchy’s runway in a tree-like (or bird-like!) look, or the full sunflower combo that popped up at Valentino. Every so often, a small appliqué would make an appearance, only to be followed by something extremely over-the-top, such as dresses with branches or a full flower bed.
We’re not sure what this means for everyday wear, or if these cool creations will ever make their way onto the red carpet, but we’re holding out hope that someone, somewhere is feeling daring enough to wear ‘em.