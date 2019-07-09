13 Couture Looks That Are Basically Very Fancy Hogwarts Robes

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Fall 2019’s Couture Fashion Week was magical, and we’re not just talking about the poofy, ruffled dresses and plant-inspired looks that came down the runway. Rather, a handful of the designs seemed to give of off Harry Potter vibes, and we couldn’t help but think that one of the season’s biggest trends was right out of Hogwarts.

We’re talking about all the long, black coats and robe-like pieces that were included in shows for Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani Prive, and even Fendi. Hermione Granger would definitely want to have the above Zuhair Murad ensemble on hand when headed back to school, and an elder wizard (Dumbledore?) would for sure rock one of those metallic options from Elie Saab.

Image zoom Alamy Stock Photo

Perhaps it’s simply our imagination going wild, but we have a feeling that fans of the books and movies will no doubt see what we’re talking about, ahead.

Giorgio Armani Prive

Image zoom Estrop/Getty Images

Giorgio Armani Prive

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Giorgio Armani Prive

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Stephane Rolland

Image zoom CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Schiaparelli

Image zoom Estrop/Getty Images

Zuhair Murad

Image zoom Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Christian Dior

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

Christian Dior

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

Elie Saab

Image zoom D.Charriau

Elie Saab

Image zoom D.Charriau

Jean Paul Gaultier

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Victor & Rolf

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

Fendi