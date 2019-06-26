Courteney Cox Has Been Wearing This One Outfit for Years

Image zoom gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Another day, another celebrity bringing back outfits that we remember from the '90s. While Kendall Jenner recently wore a Matrix-inspired look, and Gigi and Bella Hadid have been channeling '90s Mary-Kate and Ashley, Courtney Cox decided to throw things back to another icon from that decade: herself. Or, rather, Monica Geller, the character she played on Friends.

After seeing what Cox wore while out in LA on Tuesday, we were reminded of an outfit that Monica wore on the show's very first season. While the pants were a bit different — Cox's 2019 option was gray while Monica's was striped — they still had the same baggy fit, and both were topped off with a black T-shirt.

Cox didn't just wear this combination on set. A few years before Friends began, the actress stepped out in similar pants while attending a screening of Morton and Hayes. Back then, she styled them with a white shirt, but still worked in some black with her blazer and shoe choice.

Cox chose this particular pairing once again in 1998. Between the black tank, the sunglasses, and the shoes, it's as if we're seeing double — and it's only further proof that this '90s outfit still works today.

Will Selena Gomez end up wearing something similar soon? Considering the star has been dressing like '90s Courteney Cox for a while now, there's a strong possibility she will.