20 Pieces of Costume Jewelry Under $25

The easiest way to transform any outfit is with a dramatic piece of jewelry—and the best way to indulge is with a guilt-free purchase. That's why we collected 20 big baubles and gorgeous gems that will transform your outfit -- all for $25 and under. Click to see the bargain-bling pieces (brooch and hair pin included) that will infuse any look with charm.

1 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Zara

Pull together blue or green evening ensembles with these drop earrings.

$17; zara.com.
2 of 20 Courtesy Photo

ASOS

Add glam to your ‘do by pinning this piece in your hair in a brilliant emerald hue, Pantone's color of the year.

$14, asos.com.
3 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Threadsence

Rope used to replace chain gives this piece a tough-luxe touch.

$20, threadsence.com.
4 of 20 Courtesy Photo

River Island

These bright drops are a seasonless set.

$24, riverisland.com.
5 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Dorothy Perkins

A ribbon closure gives this bold piece a feminine touch.

$25, dorothyperkins.com.
6 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Akira

Faceted stones, dangling spikes, and teeny tiny rhinestones make for an intricate pair.

$13, shopakira.com.
7 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Asos

This faceted jewel stone piece slides onto two fingers.

$14, asos.com.
8 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Dorothy Perkins

Dress up a simple sweater by pinning on a statement brooch.

$17, dorothyperkins.com.
9 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Amp up your everyday look with this unexpected combo.

$25, topshop.com.
10 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Statement Baubles

Pair this with a monochrome ensemble for the ultimate pop of color.

$23, statementbaubles.com.
11 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Forever 21

Dress up a white tee with the luminosity of these high-shine stones.

$11, forever21.com.
12 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Bauble Bar

Need an instant update for your LBD? Try these.

$22, baublebar.com.
13 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Statement Baubles

Give your other arm-candy bracelets a break. This piece makes enough of a statement on its own.

$18, statementbaubles.com.
14 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Mod Cloth

Spice up your look with these geometric danglers.

$15, modcloth.com.
15 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Ruche

With pastel gems and a dainty chain, this necklace is delicate with a dose of cool.

$18, shopruche.com.
16 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Citizens Mod

These muted studs are subtle scene-stealers.

$25, citizensmod.com.
17 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Shop Lately

The cool colors pop when paired with a great pair of blue jeans.

$14, shoplately.com.
18 of 20 Courtesy Photo

8 Other Reasons

Different shapes play well together with this set.

$22, 8otherreasons.com.
19 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Forever 21

Bold jewel tones on a thick gold chain make for a standout piece.

$11, forever21.com.
20 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Glam up your fingers with this marquise rock.

$12, topshop.com.

