Spoilers Ahead! Get the Exclusive Fashion and Plot Details From Last Night's Revenge

The season finale of Revenge is next week, and as expected, last night's episode didn't skimp on the thrilling plot! After being kidnapped at the end of last week's showing, Charlotte finds herself tied up in an old TV studio, not knowing Emily, Nolan, and Aiden are behind everything. A masked Aiden places a newspaper about Pascal's death on Charlotte's lap, and Emily records her with a camera from the other end of a two-way mirror. She then sends the clip to Conrad and tells him, in a disguised voice, to confess his role in the framing of David Clarke if he wants to see Charlotte safe. Conrad receives the message and attempts to get the help of one of his hitmen, but the call is intercepted by Nolan. Instead of being met by his hired gun at the wharf as expected, Conrad arrives to find a box, which contains a video of Charlotte getting hit by her captors, and a bloody ear. Unbeknownst to Conrad, the video isn't real -- Nolan manipulated Javier's MyClone app to simulate the event. Back at headquarters, Charlotte is shown a series of videos, proving that her father was behind the framing of David Clarke, and it is revealed that in covering up his role, Conrad was also responsible for the death of Declan, her former boyfriend.

As expected, Victoria is still distraught over Pascal's death, and believes Emily was the Homeland Security agent he was in contact with shortly before being killed. Daniel agrees, but also knows that Conrad was behind Pascal's death. He shares this information with Margaux, who shows him surveillance footage of an unknown woman leaving the scene of the crime. "I thought that scene was so great, because at first, you're wondering if he'll do something bad, but then, you see he's playing both sides," says costume designer Jill Ohanneson. "He knows his dad did it, and he was even speaking to his father about Pascal leaking information to the feds in the previous episode." Meanwhile, Victoria swipes a blood sample from Carl, Jack's baby son, but later learns of Charlotte's kidnapping from Conrad, and is understandably distraught.

Concerned about Charlotte, Javier visits Jack at the Stowaway and tells him that he's been trying to contact her, but hasn't heard anything for days. Jack is then able to track down Emily, Nolan, and Aiden as they're interrogating Charlotte. He is upset at how they're treating her, and Emily agrees to go into town and get her a sedative. "It was so great when Jack came in, and he was so outraged -- it was like, 'That's the Jack I love!'" adds Ohanneson. "I love when he gets tough." Aiden asks Jack to relase Charlotte and heads into town after Emily. As she is making her way to the pharmacy, Emily is stopped by the police -- thanks to Daniel, of course. She is taken to the police station for her own interrogation session, only for a fight to break out between Aiden and Daniel moments later.

This leaves Jack alone at the TV station with Charlotte, and he takes this opportunity to finally set her free. Still wearing a mask, he leads her back to Grayson Manor, where she enters only minutes before Conrad is set to hold a press conference. Upset, she confronts her father about his role in framing David Clarke, and threatens to go to the police. He begins yelling at her, and says that if she does, he'll erase her just as he did to other people, then cuts her off to begin the press conference. Unbeknownst to him, Conrad is already on-air... A tiny camera was attached to a button on Charlotte's jacket, which broadcast his confession to the world. "I loved Emily's face when they were showing on TV that Conrad had finally been caught," Ohanneson says. "You can tell that it really hit her." The police come to arrest Conrad, and after he is detained, Emily visits him at the jail. He realizes that she was behind everything, and with her aim now zeroed in on Victoria, he wishes her luck. Each week, we catch up with Ohanneson to get the details on what each character wore, and how each of the specific pieces helped to set the plot. Click through our gallery to get all of the details now!

1 of 98 Courtesy ABC

SEASON 3, EPISODE 21: EMILY'S COVERT GETUP

True to form, Emily donned her all-black functional wear to interrogate Charlotte.
2 of 98 Courtesy ABC

SEASON 3, EPISODE 21: NOLAN'S STRIPED JACKET

While Emily's covert look was decidedly more dressed-down, Nolan Ross is never one to put function above form, donning an Oliver Spencer striped jacket, a John Varvatos vest, a turtleneck by Topman, and Bar III pants. "I actually saw that jacket on the sale rack somewhere and I knew I'd be able to use it for Nolan," says Ohanneson. Sticking to his polished sartorial choices, he finished the look with a pair of patent leather Prada sneakers.
3 of 98 Courtesy ABC

SEASON 3, EPISODE 21: EMILY'S BURBERRY COAT

"When Emily went into town, we had to make sure her transition to do that didn't look like the outfit she was wearing where they were keeping Charlotte," says Ohanneson. "We didn't want her to look too obvious." A good move, especially since she ends up at the police station. Over her all-black ensemble, Ohanneson added a scarf and trench coat by Burberry, Anthropologie earrings, and a Kate Spade handbag.
4 of 98 Courtesy ABC

SEASON 3, EPISODE 20: EMILY'S BEADED DRESS

Emily made almost as big of an impact as Nolan in his printed suit when Ohanneson dressed her in a gorgeous dress by Needle and Thread, fitting right in with the bronze, neutral, and black color scheme at the party. "When she and Victoria were standing together, they both looked really beautiful," says Ohanneson. "I loved how that all worked."
5 of 98 Courtesy ABC

SEASON 3, EPISODE 20: VICTORIA'S GOLD DRESS

For the big Voulez event, Victoria wore a gold Herve Leger bandage dress, and despite being confronted by Emily, still looked glamorous as ever. The softer tones reflected a softer side to Queen Grayson, and became a running theme throughout the episode. "In the scene where Pascal proposes to her, we wanted her to not have her emotional armor on, so we dressed her in a peach nightgown," Ohannesson says of the episode's opening scene. "A little later, she was in a romantic red dress by Giambattista Valli to reflect her passion and happiness in being engaged to Pascal."
6 of 98 ABC/Colleen Hayes

SEASON 3, EPISODE 19: EMILY'S HALSTON HERITAGE DRESS

No one hits up the races quite like Emily Thorne, and for this scene, Ohanneson dressed her in a Halston Heritage dress, which she complemented with a Eugenia Kim hat, Christian Louboutin heels, and a laser-cut Azzedine Alaia clutch. "Because the dress was graphic with the two tones, we wanted a clutch that had good texture to it," she says.
7 of 98 ABC/Colleen Hayes

SEASON 3, EPISODE 19: VICTORIA'S MARY KATRANTZOU DRESS

"At the racetrack, we did a distinct color palette for that scene with a lot of blues, greens, and purples, with a few black and neutral tones thrown in," says Ohanneson, who dressed Victoria in a printed Mary Katrantzou number to fit the scheme. The look was complemented with a miniaudiere by Glint, Manolo Blahnik heels, and jewelry by Bar III. "The texture of the necklace could not have been more perfect with that dress," she adds.
SEASON 3, EPISODE 18: EMILY'S SOFT ENSEMBLE

SEASON 3, EPISODE 18: EMILY'S SOFT ENSEMBLE

"Emily's mission this episode was not about the Hamptons," says Ohanneson. "Everybody kind of dresses with a purpose, and the purpose this episode was to make Aiden's mom feel comfortable, and we didn't want Emily to be over-dressed around her." To reflect this, she dressed Emily in a softer color palette, which contrasted nicely against the setting. "We knew that the house of Aiden's mom was also going to be dark, so we wanted to make sure we didn't lose her in that," she adds.
9 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 18: VICTORIA'S WHITE SWEATER AND BLAZER

To give off an unassuming vibe when she visited Mason Treadwell in prison, Ohanneson dressed Victoria in a white-on-white ensemble. "She was in a Dolce & Gabbana Sweater, a Theyskens Theory blazer, and a skirt we made for her," she says.
10 of 98 ABC/Danny Feld

SEASON 3, EPISODE 17: EMILY'S RED GOWN

For her casino night event, Emily had to be the center of attention, so Ohanneson dressed her in a gorgeous red number by Pamella Roland, which was accented by a matching earring and bracelet set by Givenchy. "Her hair was the perfect length for the dress, and her makeup was just beautiful-it was stunning," she says. "You can't take your eyes off of her."
11 of 98 ABC/Danny Feld

SEASON 3, EPISODE 17: VICTORIA'S WHITE GOWN

Queen Grayson attended Emily's event in a stunning gown by Roberto Cavalli, with jewels by Ariella and Carolee Lux to accent her plunging neckline. The white hue created the illusion that Victoria was completely innocent, despite that she was trying harder than ever to take Emily down. "She even said that she was hunting Emily down, but the white makes her look a little innocent," says Ohanneson.
SEASON 3, EPISODE 16: EMILY'S CINDERELLA GOWN

SEASON 3, EPISODE 16: EMILY'S CINDERELLA GOWN

"When Emily was running down the stairs in the beginning, I wanted it to feel kind of like Cinderella-she was racing against the clock, and although the outcome was different, I just loved the idea of her running down the stairs and having to pick up her ball gown," says Ohanneson. "Emily usually prefers slimmer silhouettes, but she was such a good sport about letting me put her in a big, poofy gown."
13 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 16: VICTORIA'S DOLCE & GABBANA GOWN

"Victoria's dress was a little tricky because it had a story plotline-Pascal had given it to her to wear to the opera, so we had to first find a designer and back into that situation," Ohanneson tells us. "Madeline [Stowe] and I went out shopping, and when she put on this one, it was just amazing. The sequins were very small, and as she moved, the fabric rippled like it was liquid."
14 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 16: MARGAUX'S DIANE VON FURSTENBERG DRESS

To make sure Margaux was heard when she stood up to her father, Ohanneson dressed the editor in a statement-making Diane von Furstenberg number to mirror the drama between her and Pascal. "It was particularly great against her hair and the structure of her face," Ohanneson says. "Because her hair is short, she can wear those kinds of architectural bodices that won't look as good against longer hairstyles. It had such an impact when she made her entrance."
SEASON 3, EPISODE 16: STEVIE'S PURPLE GOWN

SEASON 3, EPISODE 16: STEVIE'S PURPLE GOWN

"Stevie prefers to wear a three-quarter or long sleeve, and when we get into a scene like this, we have to make sure no one is in the same color," says Ohanneson. "This color ended up being beautiful on her, and Stevie is so much fun to dress because she's a little more brash than Victoria. She's still elegant, but she also has a relaxed, Southern California feeling about her."
16 of 98 Courtesy ABC

SEASON 3, EPISODE 15: VICTORIA'S REGAL CARDIGAN

Will the real queen Grayson please stand up? There was a power-play dynamic going on in the scene where Victoria, clad in a regal Elie Tahari sweater, was confronting Stevie, who was dressed in a bold royal blue dress. "I love watching the two of them go toe-to-toe because they are such equals, and Victoria displaced Stevie," says Ohanneson. "Basically, Victoria stole Stevie's life."
17 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 15: VICTORIA'S ANTONIO BERARDI DRESS

Ohanneson chose a gray and black Antonio Berardi number for Victoria at the beginning of the episode, which mirrored the charred surroundings of the art gallery when the Grayson matriarch met with her son, Patrick. "I chose this dress because the overlay in particular felt like ashes to me, and I thought that was perfect for going back to the gallery," she says.
18 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 14: VICTORIA'S ZAC POSEN DRESS

"I like to play with the color red to either convey passion or power," says Ohanneson. "We chose this Zac Posen dress in particular for Victoria to wear during the divorce proceedings." In this scene, Ohanneson created the illusion that Victoria had control over the situation, until Conrad adds a twist and regains power-but only for a moment, as Stevie then reveals she is the owner of Grayson manor and turns the tables on the both of them.
19 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 13: EMILY'S RED TOP

In the scene where Emily brings Sara's mother to Grayson manor, Ohanneson dressed the protagonist in a bold red top-complemented by a crimson lip-to showcase her control and power over the situation.
20 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 12: VICTORIA'S RED MICHAEL KORS DRESS

Queen Grayson knows how to start out strong! Ohanneson wanted Victoria to radiate confidence and power while in the hospital, so she dressed the star in a trumpet flare dress by Michael Kors, decked out in a vivid crimson. "She's showing that she has a little bit of that superiority thing going on," said Ohanneson. "It's almost like she's saying 'Oh, you actually thought you could get me?'"
21 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 12: EMILY'S PRESS CONFERENCE DRESS

Before addressing the reporters gathered at Grayson manor, Emily changed from her hospital gown to a printed Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent maxi dress. "It was kind of like she was in a shroud at the top of the staircase, looking down on her audience as everyone is eager to see what she'll say, or if she'll reveal who really shot her," Ohanneson said. "That's the fun part since we as viewers know who actually did it, and we get to see how she's going to play out her story and spin it."
22 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 12: CHARLOTTE'S PRINTED MAXI DRESS

True to her grown-up sartorial choices and sophisticated color schemes, Ohanneson chose a black and white printed number by Haute Hippie for the youngest Grayson, and finished the look with a coordinating clutch.
23 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 12: MARGAUX'S RED DRESS

To show a sense of power in the scene where she confronts Jack about missing her deadline, Ohanneson dressed Margaux in a strong red Rebecca Taylor number.
24 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 12: EMILY'S TOMMY HILFIGER MAXI DRESS

Ohanneson previously mentioned, when Emily Thorne dons all-black, you have Amanda Clarke on your hands, and it might as well be a funeral for any unexpected twists the Graysons are bound to throw her way. "This was such a fulfilling scene, when she gets to strip away that veneer of sweetness, and really get down to their level. This is Emily's way of saying that she can play hardball the same way the Graysons do," she said on why she chose Emily's black Tommy Hilfiger dress. "She may be calling herself Emily, but she's absolutely Amanda in this scene. She has an agenda, and she's in control."
SEASON 3, EPISODE 11: VICTORIA'S BLACK DRESS

SEASON 3, EPISODE 11: VICTORIA'S BLACK DRESS

Although Queen Grayson is in a tough situation, she'll certainly never let her style go on the wayside to show it! Ohannesson paired a black Gucci dress with minimalist silver accessories for Victoria, which she wore in a few scenes-including her fight with Lydia.
SEASON 3, EPISODE 11: LYDIA'S RED DRESS

SEASON 3, EPISODE 11: LYDIA'S RED DRESS

When Lydia talked about adding a "splash of color" to the Grayson manor's decor scheme, she certainly meant it! Just before spilling her red wine on Victoria's couch, Ohannesson dressed Lydia in an appropriately-colored Lela Rose dress.
SEASON 3, EPISODE 11: MARGAUX'S PRINTED DRESS

SEASON 3, EPISODE 11: MARGAUX'S PRINTED DRESS

True to form, Margaux penchant for feminine pieces was evident in her printed Carven dress, which took on a green and neutral color palette to mirror the serious feeling for the scene where she reveals pictures from the night of Emily's shooting to Jack.
SEASON 3, EPISODE 11: VICTORIA'S PEIGNOIR SET

SEASON 3, EPISODE 11: VICTORIA'S PEIGNOIR SET

Even when lounging around Grayson manor, Victoria's sartorial picks stay on point, as evidenced by the elegant peignoir set she wore in her scene with Patrick. Ohanneson dressed her in a printed set by La Perla, and modified the gown piece.
SEASON 3, EPISODE 10: EMILY'S WEDDING GOWN

SEASON 3, EPISODE 10: EMILY'S WEDDING GOWN

Ohanneson previously gave us the details on how she created Emily Thorne's wedding dress when we first saw the trailer for this season of 'Revenge," but seeing it against the elaborate church setting (not to mention Daniel's Hugo Boss tuxedo) made it even more stunning. "We made the veil and trimmed it with the same exact lace used on the dress," she told us. "We wanted it to be very flowy. When it all came together, it was just magical."
30 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 10: VICTORIA'S VERA WANG GOWN

We previously saw Queen Grayson in this gown when she went shopping with Emily and Charlotte a few episodes back, but the vampy wine hue holds special significance for Daniel and Emily's big day. "Victoria started the episode in a pinot set before getting into her beautiful Vera Wang gown, and both outfits were similar colors," said Ohanneson. "It's kind of like she was wearing blood, and that was a clear color choice for her." Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve-Victoria Grayson makes her intentions very clear with her ensembles.
31 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 10: CHARLOTTE'S BRIDESMAID DRESS

"We wanted the least-bridesmaid looking dress possible," Ohanneson said of Charlotte's BCBG gown. "It had to be elegant, but it also had to reflect Charlotte's own personality and her edgier new look. The minute I saw it, I thought it was perfect and it showcased exactly how I wanted this episode to feel for Charlotte." Plot twists and dramatics aside, this is one bridesmaid dress we certainly wouldn't mind wearing again!
32 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 10: EMILY'S BLACK AND WHITE TOP

Emily's Proenza Schouler top from the beginning of the episode is telling of her attitude toward the upcoming events. "For her, everything is black and white. There's no room for any doubt, and that's just the way it is," Ohanneson told us. "Everything she does in this episode seems so methodical, and you don't see as much stress for what's going on underneath-she's powering through all of this."
SEASON 3, EPISODE 10: MARGAUX'S ILLUSION DRESS

SEASON 3, EPISODE 10: MARGAUX'S ILLUSION DRESS

What do Margaux and Paris Hilton have in common? At first glance, not very much. That is, until we found out the gorgeous black dress she chose for Emily and Daniel's wedding was actually a creation by Kathy Hilton-who happens to be Paris' mother! "It couldn't have been a better dress for her, it was just amazing," Ohanneson told us. "I actually had no idea about the relation until someone brought it up later! We obviously wanted Margaux to look very beautiful, but she was also there doing her job, and she wasn't there to eclipse the bride in any way."
34 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 10: LYDIA'S RED DRESS

Even though Lydia Davis was turned away at Daniel and Emily's wedding, she still went out in style, donning a one-shoulder Michael Kors dress. "I loved the necklace as well, it tied the whole look together," added Ohanneson.
35 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: LYDIA'S EMERALD GREEN DRESS

Now that's one way to make your presence known! After witnessing a few couture numbers tossed over one of the mansion's balconies, Victoria and Emily run upstairs to see Lydia, clad in a stunning Yigal Azrouel dress, overhauling Victoria's wardrobe. "This is one of my favorite dresses of all time! I was so excited to use it, and we were trying to find the right person who could wear it," said Ohanneson. "Lydia just knows how to wear and get the most out of a dress, it's just incredible."
SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: EMILY'S WEDDING DRESS

SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: EMILY'S WEDDING DRESS

While this isn't the dress Emily will be wearing for her walk down the aisle, it's gorgeous all the same. For Emily's photoshoot with 'Voulez' magazine, Ohanneson chose a luxurious Monique Lhuillier gown. "We specifically wanted something that was big and broad in contrast to the dress we designed, and we wanted something that made a statement," she said.
37 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: VICTORIA'S EMBELLISHED JASON WU DRESS

"It's an interesting story behind this dress," said Ohanneson of the red Jason Wu piece she customized for the Grayson matriarch. "We actually had it for a little bit and it had a higher neckline, so basically, we modified that into more of a V-shape, then added the lace and beading."
38 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: MARGAUX'S PRINTED DRESS AND BLAZER

In addition to adding a touch of sleekness to her Band of Outsiders dress, Margaux's Dolce & Gabbana blazer also provided some function. "It's fall right now, but we're still shooting summer scenes, so I'm trying to incorporate a few more jackets into the mix so everyone isn't as cold!" Ohanneson said.
39 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: VICTORIA'S BLUSH-TONED ALAIA DRESS

While Queen Grayson rarely dabbles in the lighter end of the wardrobe spectrum, the blush Azzedine Alaia dress chosen by Ohanneson worked in showing the audience a softer, more vulnerable side to Victoria. "It's amazing how much softer she becomes when she puts on those colors, and that's why we tend to keep her in stronger pieces. For this scene, a lot of people are dumping on her in a way-Daniel blames her, Charlotte tells her to stop-so she's feeling sad," she told us.
40 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: NOLAN'S COLORBLOCKED ENSEMBLE

For his visit to the 'Voulez' offices, Nolan made a statement in a yellow Polo vest, and brown Theory pants. "The blazer was actually a vintage jacket I had found," Ohanneson said.
41 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: EMILY'S BLUE MAXI DRESS

If Emily Thorne is getting caught by the paparazzi, she makes sure to do it in style-and we respect that! Before being bombarded by photographers en route to her doctor's appointment with Daniel, Emily put on a royal blue piece by Ella Moss. "I thought it was perfect for everything happening, and whenever she wears that beautiful turquoise blue, she really pops," Ohanneson said.
42 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: LYDIA'S YELLOW ROLAND MOURET DRESS

For her last scene in the episode, Lydia went out on a chic note by donning a bold yellow Roland Mouret number. "He is just consistently amazing, and every time he has a new collection out, we end up using a number of pieces. This dress in particular was perfect on her, and she wore it beautifully," said Ohanneson.
43 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 9: MARGAUX'S BUDGET-FRIENDLY GETUP

Besides her quick wit and ultra-chic haircut, another reason we love Margaux is her ability to make a high-low mix look like a million bucks. Ohanneson dressed her in a red J. Crew dress, which was accented with an Aldo statement necklace. "I was in Aldo getting shoes for either Patrick or Aiden, and they happened to have all of this amazing costume jewelry," she told us. "You can do this, and it doesn't have to cost a ton of money-I mean the dress was J. Crew and the necklace was Aldo! I do try whenever I can to do that. Of course, it has to look right, but it doesn't always have to be Dolce, Fendi, and Gucci, and it doesn't have to cost as much."
SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: EMILY'S J. MENDEL DRESS

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: EMILY'S J. MENDEL DRESS

Emily certainly knows how to stand out with her wardrobe, but she especially had to make a statement for her own engagement party. "We got really lucky with that dress-she put it on and we were like, this is the one!" Ohanneson said of the gold-detailed J. Mendel piece. "She wore gold Brian Atwood pumps, and I loved how her hair helped accentuate the neckline of the dress."
45 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: NOLAN'S LILAC BLAZER AND PRINTED SCARF

Yet another reason we love Nolan: He's one of the only people who can pull off a pastel purple blazer with ease! In line with his fashion-forward tastes, Ohanneson dressed him in a John Varvatos blazer, paired with a black V-neck shirt by Theory, white pants by Gucci, and a Ted Baker scarf. "The lilac was a great color for him," she added.
46 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: SARA'S DENIM ROMPER

This episode, we got to see a different side of Sara where she isn't always in her work clothes, and she started off the night in a summery denim romper. "That was one of her main, very cute outfits," Ohanneson said. "I found it and thought it was perfect for the Farmer's Market scene."
47 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: DANIEL'S TRANSITIONAL BLUE SHIRT

Ohanneson deliberately dressed Daniel and Sara in coordinating hues for their Farmer's Market encounter, but making sure his outfit could be deconstructed and reconstructed with ease was key for the designer. "All we had to do was tuck his shirt in, roll his sleeves down, and put a jacket on to make it transition for work. We do that a lot with Daniel so that he can change it up within one day," she said. "Also, the coordinating colors make Daniel and Sara more sympathetic to each other. Even if you're not actually aware of it, you feel that there is kind of a cohesion with the two of them."
48 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: EMILY'S CHLOE BLOUSE

For her confrontation with Sara at the beginning of the episode, Ohanneson dressed Emily in a spotted blouse by Chloe. "Interestingly enough, it had a high neckline with a little bit of a foldover, so we modified it a little so that it didn't come up so far," she told us.
49 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: VICTORIA'S ELIE TAHARI BLOUSE AND RALPH LAUREN SKIRT

"Red is such an interesting color to play with. It can do all sorts of things, and tell so many stories," Ohanneson said of Victoria's Ralph Lauren pencil skirt and bold red Elie Tahari blouse. "The color worked well for this scene, particularly when she was speaking with Sara. She can go from intriguing her to do something, then trying to strong-arm her." Versatile, layered, and passionate-not unlike Queen Grayson herself.
50 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: SARA'S RED DRESS

We admit, we'd be slightly intimidated if we ever had to have a one-on-one discussion with Victoria Grayson, so to lend Sara some power in a tough situation, Ohanneson dressed her in a bold red hue. "She's going in there and is kind of being called into the lioness' den, and she wants to feel strong," she said. "That was a conscious, emotional choice of color so Sara would feel stronger. Unfortunately, she does capitulate, but it was a good try!"
51 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: MARGAUX'S YELLOW DRESS

True to her feminine silhouettes and fashion-forward sartorial picks, Ohanneson dressed Margaux in a yellow-gold Jason Wu dress. We loved the contrast of her berry lip, and pointed earrings.
52 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: EMILY'S CASUAL EMERALD DRESS

Just before the big engagement party, Emily was spotted wearing a jewel-toned dress by Pleione. "I just love that color on her, it's really beautiful. That blue-green makes her eyes, skin, and hair just pop," Ohanneson said.
SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: DANIEL'S BEIGE SUIT

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: DANIEL'S BEIGE SUIT

Daniel Grayson never fails to make us swoon when he dresses in his most-dapper suits, and the beige and white combo he wore to the engagement party perfectly balanced Emily's standout look, while playing up his best assets. "We chose a beautiful beige suit by Hugo Boss, and the label has all of a sudden come back!" Ohanneson said. "The cuts used to be a bit more boxy, but they have these great slim fit suits that fit Josh [Bowman] perfectly. We got a few colors for him this year, and we wanted to have the palette as light and bright as possible when he and Emily make their entrance."
54 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: VICTORIA'S BLACK AND WHITE MICHAEL KORS DRESS

The two-toned color palette of Victoria's Michael Kors number also mirrored her dual nature at the engagement party. "She's pretending to be good, but on the exteriors and edges, she's still being evil," said Ohanneson. The outfit was finished with a pair of black lace Manolo heels.
55 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: EMILY'S OFF-DUTY ENSEMBLE

Even when she's lounging around at home, Emily Thorne has the ability to make almost any outfit look polished. For her closing scene, Ohanneson dressed her in a cozy Club Monaco knit, and a pair of brown skinny jeans by Vince.
56 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: MARGAUX'S CLUB MONACO TRENCH

This is how Margaux does "sneaky ninja gear!" While Emily typically dons an all-black ensemble while sneaking around, the journalist opted for a gorgeous Club Monaco trench, with a DVF tube dress underneath. "You can barely see it, but there's a burgundy strapless dress under the coat-which is actually a skirt!" noted Ohanneson. "We wanted something that wouldn't show at the bottom, so we used a DVF burgundy skirt as a tube dress." Innovative, chic, and so Margaux!
57 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 8: LYDIA'S RETURN OUTFIT

She's ba-aaack! After faking her death and hiding out for months, Lydia Davis made her covert return to the Hamptons, appropriately dressed in dark, somber tones. "She has basically been in hiding because everyone thought she was dead, and there isn't a lot of money coming her way," said Ohanneson. "She's trying to keep her head above water. We wanted her to come in a little bit on the down-low, so we put her in a Vince jacket, and some AG Adriano Goldschmied jeans."
58 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: EMILY'S VALENTINO PARTY DRESS

For the Grayson's Fourth of July party, Ohanneson dressed Emily Thorne in a red lace dress by Valentino to keep in line with the patriotic color palette. "We had the most fun time finding that dress-we had a rack of all these beautiful red dresses, and we tried on so many, but we ultimately went with the Valentino number," she told us. "That was just stunning on her, and she got to pair it with a bright red lip."
59 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: VICTORIA'S ROLAND MOURET DRESS

Victoria's wardrobe stuck to cool tones in this episode, and for her family's Fourth of July party, she donned a navy Roland Mouret ensemble in lieu of stars and stripes. "I love using purples and blues with her right now, because having a public relations person come in is kind of treading on Victoria's toes," said Ohanneson. "She's such a big personality and a busy person, so the cooler tones suggested that she's not happy with this person who is in her face, in her world, and in her family. We didn't put her in anything too warm or light."
SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: NOLAN'S PINSTRIPE BLAZER

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: NOLAN'S PINSTRIPE BLAZER

Knowing that Bizzy Preston, Conrad's PR representative, would be at the Grayson's party, Nolan began plotting a revenge scheme of his own to get back at her for ruining his relationship with his father. To show that he was plotting something, Ohanneson dressed him in a blue pinstriped blazer, white polo shirt, and red pants to suggest he had a plan in the works. "The navy blazer on the top and the white polo shirt didn't give too much away, so that's why we put the red on the bottom," she told us. "We as the audience kind of know that something is going on whenever you see red, so it's kind of like something was happening, but it was being kept under the surface."
61 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: EMILY'S WHITE TOP AND BEIGE PANTS

"When Emily is in Victoria's house, it allows Victoria to be the one in charge," Ohanneson said. To show that, she dressed Emily in a white Nina Ricci sweater, paired with pants by Chloe. "I love that slacks are starting to come back, as well as pantsuits-but not so much the pantsuits of the '70s. We're having a good time playing with that."
62 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: VICTORIA'S FLORAL SWEATER

In the opening scene, Victoria finds out that Conrad had hired a PR representative for the Grayson family, which doesn't end up going smoothly for the matriarch. "That was a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana sweater, and since she had to put something on quick, we thought it would be easiest to just throw on a sweater with a skirt," said Ohanneson, who chose a Diane Von Furstenberg skirt. "We actually had the sweater in season 1, but we never got to use it, but it ended up being perfect for this scene."
63 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: DANIEL'S BLUE SHIRT AND DARK BLAZER

Still keeping in line with his "true blue" outlook, Daniel attended the family meeting with Conrad's PR representative in a blue button-down shirt, paired with pants and a blazer. "He started out in a Burberry jacket with a Ben Sherman striped shirt, which we finished with Theory pants," Ohanneson said.
64 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: EMILY'S BURBERRY DRESS

For lunch with Victoria and the Grayson's PR representative Bizzy Preston, Ohanneson dressed Emily in an emerald green dress by Burberry. "The whole episode was kind of cool-toned because of what was going on," she told us. "Emily wears solid colors very well, and Burberry fits her very well. It's really a perfect cut for her since we end up having to do very little alterations when she wears that label."
65 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: VICTORIA'S ELIE TAHARI DRESS

Victoria wore a subdued number by Elie Tahari for brunch with Emily and Bizzy. "She wears that color like it's no one's business!" Ohanneson exclaimed. "The dress had such beautiful fabric, and it was perfect for the restaurant-it really popped nicely."
66 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: AIDEN'S POLISHED SUIT

Surprise! For his unexpected visit to brunch, Aiden met Emily in a sleek blazer, khaki vest, and dark pants. "When Aiden goes into Victoria's sphere, I want to make him an equal, because you have to remember the first time we met him, he was on the board of Conrad's company," said Ohanneson. "We have to make sure people remmeber he can be in that world, and function in that world, and he's not just sneaking around."
67 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: MARGAUX'S POWERFUL RED DRESS

Ohanneson wanted Margaux to hold the power in her meeting with Conrad, so she appropriately dressed the editor in a strong red number by Black Halo. "We play with pattern and texture, and it helps to tell the story of all the characters," she said. "We added a BCBG belt, and I wanted her to have on a really strong outfit when she met with Conrad."
68 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: DANIEL'S CASUAL PARTY LOOK

Rather than his usual polished suits reserved for the workday, Daniel went low-key for the Fourth of July party. "We wanted him to be more casual for the party, so we chose a navy sweater by J. Crew, and bone-colored Theory pants," Ohanneson said.
69 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 7: VICTORIA'S RALPH LAUREN DRESS

For her meeting with Sara, Ohanneson dressed Victoria in a subdued number by Ralph Lauren. "The dress had such an amazing neckline," she said. "Every season, different designers fit kind of perfectly for what we're doing, and this year, Ralph Lauren has been really great for a lot of Victoria's scenes."
70 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 6: VICTORIA'S EMERALD OSCAR DE LA RENTA DRESS

Chalk it up to her fair skin tone and dark hair, but jewel tones are especially striking on Victoria Grayson. "That was on Oscar de la Renta dress, and it may be one of my favorites," said Ohanneson. "She really brought out the best in that dress, and the dress brought out the best in her coloring."
71 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 6: DANIEL'S TRUE BLUE DRESS SHIRT

Like Emily, Daniel opted to attend brunch in a soft color palette, pairing a blue tie with a striped dress shirt. "Daniel is trying to be hopeful. He's trying really hard to do the right thing and be the 'true blue' kind of a guy," said Ohanneson. "We wanted to show it as almost a psychological underscore-he and Emily just got back together, so they're in a good place, and he wants to show that he's stepping up."
72 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 6: EMILY'S PURPLE ARMANI DRESS

For brunch with the Grayson family, Emily wore a pale violet dress by Armani. "We wanted something that was summery and sleveless, but she doesn't want too much attention on her since she sort of knows what's going on," said Ohanneson. "It looked amazing on her, but it wasn't so overtly 'look at me' that it detracted from the scene."
73 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 6: NOLAN'S STRIPED SHIRT AND BLUE BLAZER

For Nolan's conversation with Jack, Ohanneson dressed the entrepreneur in an M151 blazer, a Vince sweater, and Paul Smith pants. "We always keep one piece that is kind of a neutral, and then we'll pop one color, because I don't want him to be a caricature," she told us. "The moment with Jack was very honest, and whenever Nolan goes out, we add one extra sport coat layer for him."
74 of 98 Courtesy Photo (2)

SEASON 3, EPISODE 6: EMILY'S DUAL SIDED OUTFITS

How can you tell if you're dealing with Emily Thorne, or Amanda Clarke? Pay attention to what she's wearing. If she's in dark colors, you have Amanda on your hands. "That's the whole dichotomy of Amanda vs. Emily. When we see her in black, that's when she's being her true self," said Ohanneson. "When she's playing a part, we'll put her in white to imply that she's pure and wouldn't lie or do anything wrong." Appropriately, when she shared an intimate moment with Aiden, Emily was in all-black, but when she was telling Conrad's realtor a story about her home's shifting foundation, she switched to a lighter color. "When we last saw her father, he was in a navy fisherman's sweater, so we went back to that. When she's in black, she's stripped down to her true essence, and she has a darkness inside of her," Ohanneson added.
75 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 6: EMILY'S WHITE SWEATER AND KHAKI PANTS

"Between Emily, Nolan, and Aiden, Emily is the leader in all of this," said Ohanneson. "For this scene, we wanted her to have a lightness about her since she's going over to Nolan's house to tell him and Jack the truth, but she remains the driving force. This was a way to show her as the leader of the pack, and they're all following her light."
76 of 98 COurtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 5: EMILY'S PEACH DRESS

Gearing up for her big wedding, Emily understandably wants to get along with Victoria and Charlotte a little better than she does. To reflect that, Ohanneson dressed her in a pale peach ensemble for the trio's shopping trip, a definite departure from the bold tones she usually favors. "It's a soft, almost apologetic shade," she told us. "Playing with color is something I like doing for each of the characters, so we went with a lighter palette to show her almost taking a step back."
77 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 5: VICTORIA'S MICHAEL KORS DRESS

For the shopping trip with Emily and Charlotte, Ohanneson dressed Victoria in a black dress by Michael Kors, which was right in line with Victoria's signature aesthetic, but added a little edge with the cutout panels. "Michael Kors is one of our go-to designers. His pieces always work so well on Victoria," she said.
78 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 5: CHARLOTTE'S CUTOUT GOWN

Like mother, like daughter! The gown Charlotte chose while shopping with Emily and Victoria at Bergdorf Goodman mirrored the style her mother wore in the previous scene, which was a deliberate move on Ohanneson's part. "She's taking a style cue from her mother. She has seen Victoria getting dressed up, so it's only natural that she mirrors her mother in her clothing choices," she said.
79 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 5: VICTORIA'S VERA WANG GOWN

While we have yet to determine whether Victoria will wear the gown she tried on at Bergdorf's to Emily's wedding, she certainly looks stunning in the oxblood-hued number. "This gown was by Vera Wang," said Ohanneson. "It might not have been clear in the scene, but Victoria did like the dress. She was saying that she liked it much better than a previous outfit Emily had picked for her." The Grayson matriarch knows what she likes, and she's sticking to it-we respect that!
80 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 5: EMILY'S BLACK JUMPSUIT

Since she had to do some unexpected damage control en route to the 'Voulez' party, Emily couldn't run the risk of ruining her cocktail dress. "We dressed her in a black jumpsuit," said Ohanneson. "We wanted her to be sexy, but the outfit had to be functional. Paired with a blazer, the outfit kept Emily concealed when she needed to go into her sneaky mode, but transitioned for the party."
81 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 5: MARGEAUX'S PARTY DRESS

For the 'Voulez' launch party, Margeaux donned a gorgeous sequined dress in a turquoise color scheme. "The color and the neckline worked so well with her short hair," said Ohanneson.
82 of 98 ABC/Vivian Zink

SEASON 3, EPISODE 4: VICTORIA'S ANTONIO BERARDI DRESS

The style queen of the Hamptons continued her reign at the gallery opening, where she donned a gorgeous black dress with gold detailing. "I wanted to put everybody in solids so that the artwork stood out in the gallery, but I wanted Victoria to appear like she was actually wearing a piece of art," said Ohanneson. "I fell in love with that dress. It's by Antonio Berardi, and his pieces are a particularly good fit for Victoria, so he's one of our go-to designers this year.
83 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 4: VICTORIA'S BLUSH DRESS

No high-impact colors here! Ohanneson chose a pale, humble tone for the scene where Victoria asks for a job at the local art gallery. "It's a very innocent color," she said. "I played it so that the other person felt like they had the power."
84 of 98 ABC/Vivian Zink

SEASON 3, EPISODE 4: EMILY'S DEMURE SEPARATES

Even in her functional outfits, Emily Thorne manages to look chic and polished. "She wore a beautiful lace top by Joe's Jeans with a camisole by DKNY, it was a nude Chantilly lace," said Ohanneson. "We paired it with dark AG Jeans, but on camera they look black."
85 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 3: VICTORIA’S L’WREN SCOTT DRESS

Ohanneson was drawn to the black detailing, which created the illusion of thorns climbing Victoria’s outfit. “Victoria had worn a similar design last year that had red running down the side, and this one was so perfect, because of the thorn detail, and we loved the symbol that she was on the attack, so to speak,” she told us. “L’Wren Scott worked really well for Victoria last year, and the label continues to flatter her this year.”
86 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 3: EMILY’S GREEN DRESS

The opening scene left us almost as surprised as Conrad himself-he had a dream that Charlotte, clad in all-black, had stabbed him, only to wake up to find Emily in an innocent green dress. “Emily wore a Derek Lam dress, and it’s a complete contrast to Charlotte in the leather jacket,” said Ohanneson. “When he wakes up to see Emily in a sweet, printed dress, it’s surprising. To go from back to a softer palette makes a big difference, and we’re continuing to keep Emily’s wardrobe fun and summery leading up to the big wedding.”
87 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 3: MARGEAUX’S STYLISH SEPARATES

At first glance, we thought Margeaux’s office getup was a color-blocked dress, but the outfit is actually made of separate pieces. “We chose a Parker top and a Carven skirt for this scene,” said Ohanneson. “She has such great flair, and she’s French-Canadian, so we love playing with that aspect. Margeaux also loves to accessorize, too.”
88 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 3: EMILY’S ALL-BLACK CONFESSIONAL OUTFIT

True to form, Emily surprised Father Paul in the confessional booth, where she makes a deal with him to ensure Conrad will confess his involvement in the David Clarke scandal. “That’s part of her being in what we call her ‘sneaky ninja gear,’” Ohanneson said. “We didn’t want her to give away who she was to Father Paul since he initially wasn’t supposed to know who she was, or who was manipulating him.” The functional wardrobe also had a transformative quality on Van Camp as an actress. “She really changes and becomes a different character, even when she’s on set,” Ohanneson added.
89 of 98 ABC/Richard Cartwright

SEASON 3, EPISODE 3: CHARLOTTE’S BLACK AND WHITE SEPARATES

Charlotte’s crisp separates made a statement when teamed together, but the outfit wouldn’t have been the same without the finishing accessories. “Really, the whole outfit was all about the details on top of these simple, beautiful pieces,” said Ohanneson, who chose a BCBG black leather bustier and satin pants by The Row for the youngest Grayson. “We had a great belt by Bebe, a necklace by Tory Burch, beautiful Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and a striped Marc Jacobs clutch. That might be one of my all-time favorite outfits of hers.” The feeling is mutual!
90 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 3: VICTORIA’S TURQUISE TOP

The Grayson matriarch wears her solid colors well, and the turquoise top Ohanneson chose embodied all the elements of Victoria’s classic style. “That is one of her signature blouses with the cut-in on the sleeves, and the high neck. It’s so flattering on her,” she told us. “She can really pull off that shoulderline, and it looked really incredible on her.”
91 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 3: CONRAD’S CONFESSIONAL SUIT

Following the news of his diagnosis with Hutchinson’s Disease, Conrad Grayson stuck to subdued, deep colors-save for the lighter ensemble he wore when he was planning to confess his part in the David Clarke conviction. “I really wanted that feeling of letting go of the darkness and the past. Conrad was letting go of the burden he carried, not that he ever felt that bad to begin with, but he finally had a moment of enlightenment and I wanted to visually portray that,” Ohanneson said. “To do so, we went with a lighter palette for his whole outfit.”
92 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 3: VICTORIA’S RED DRESS

To counteract Conrad’s “enlightened” look and also show her power, Ohanneson chose a red Givenchy dress with black panels for Victoria. “It was so appropriate for the scene, and the dress was amazing on her,” she said. “Playing with color is also something I like to do-I like to think about what’s going on with the characters, and how I can convey what’s going on.”
93 of 98 ABC/Carin Baer

SEASON 3, EPISODE 2: EMILY'S GREEN DIANE VON FURSTENBERG DRESS

"Emily can really wear that color like nobody else," Ohanneson said of Emily's jewel-toned Diane von Furstenberg dress. "She's kind of manipulating the whole table, and she has set up a lot of this, so I wanted her to stand out as she watches everything swirl around her. It's a very innocent color compared to the emotions and undercurrents at the dinner table."
94 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 2: VICTORIA'S POWERFUL RED DRESS

Because the scene between Victoria and Father Paul was so dramatic, Ohanneson chose a bold red dress to show her power. "We wanted a bold, aggressive color for her for that confrontation," said Ohanneson. "I felt like she was particularly interesting in how she handled that conversation and dealt with him-it was a perfect color for the mood of the piece."
95 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 2: AIDEN'S POLISHED WARDROBE

It seems that whenever a new person begins working with Victoria Grayson, their wardrobe automatically gets an upgrade, which was certainly the case with Aiden. "We were bringing him into Victoria's world, so we wanted him to have a cleaner look tha the could go into public with," Ohanneson said. "He's going to be working with Victoria more, and you can't really be around her without polishing up a bit-which is somehow so sexy with the contrast of his gravelly voice." We agree!
96 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 2: PATRICK'S BUTTONED-UP OUTFIT

When we heard Victoria Grayson had an estranged son, our minds were racing with the possibilities, and Patrick has definitely kept us guessing. "There is more to come, but I purposely kept him in muted tones because we want to reveal him a little at a time," said Ohanneson. "Patrick is interesting in that he didn't come from a lot of money, so we don't want him to look like he's sponging off of Victoria. He has his own style, but doesn't need to be the center of attention."
97 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 2: JACK'S DEEPER WARDROBE

The past year hasn't been easy for Jack Porter-from finding out Emily's true identity to losing both his wife Amanda and his brother Declan, recent events have left him more vulnerable than ever, which Ohanneson reflected by taking away the busy prints and dressing him in darker tones. "I wanted him stripped down to his most vulnerable, and I'm not doing as many lighter colors to keep it simple so we can see the emotions he's going through," she told us. "It takes him a couple of episodes to sort out how he feels about everything, and I want to make sure we're seeing the true, deepest part of Jack since he has lost so much."
98 of 98 Courtesy Photo

SEASON 3, EPISODE 1: ASHLEY'S CUSHNIE ET OCHS DRESS

While we're sad to see Ashley and her amazing wardrobe leave the Hamptons, she certainly went out with a bang by choosing a graphic Cushnie et Ochs dress for her final appearance. "We really wanted to find a fabulous dress to end the season with, and it was great for her sendoff," said Ohanneson. "She was very manipulative and calculating with Emily, and there was something in that neckline that seemed so crafty, so it was the perfect cut for her in that particular sequence."

