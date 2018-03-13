Cosabella Will Finally Sell Plus-Size Thong Underwear

Lingerie is the most intimate items of clothing that a woman wears. And whether it's for sexiness or everyday staples, one truth always remains: The perfect fit is key for any foundation piece.

The first step in making sure that every woman is getting the fit and support she needs is to have real options available for women of all sizes. Cosabella, is a brand synonymous with luxury lingerie and they are now expanding their selection, with the inclusion of plus-size options.

The extended collection includes new styles, fun colors, and a varied assortment including bralettes, thongs, hotpants, and even sleepwear sized up to an F-cup and 3X. And, yes, you can be sure these pieces will be made from the same high-quality fabrics and have the same impeccable fit that we've come to expect from the brand.

The collection is accompanied by an ad campaign featuring plus-size model, Olesya Raspanova. Scroll down and check out some of our favorite pieces from the shoot. Then, head to cosabella.com to view (and shop!) the entire collection.