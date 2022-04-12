The Next 'It' Bag Is Made Out of Glass, but Nordstrom Has a Practical Version for $2,000 Less

Gigi Hadid was the first model to wear the glass bag at Coperni's Autumn/Winter 2022 show back in February. Then, at the Grammys, Doja Cat wore one in blue to match her Versace dress, and found the best thing to put on display in the bag (that's essentially a vase): gold candy. Tinashe coordinated a darker red version with her hot pink GCDS gown. Neither managed to break it while walking the red carpet, but leave it to Kylie Jenner to get her hands on a version with horns and break the Internet with a simple Instagram photo. Obviously, she used hers to carry Kylie Cosmetics.