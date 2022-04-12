The Next 'It' Bag Is Made Out of Glass, but Nordstrom Has a Practical Version for $2,000 Less
There's a new 'It' bag that's so easy to break, it's breaking the Internet. No, seriously. The collaboration bag between emerging fashion girl brand Coperni and Heven, a glassware company founded by a Brooklyn-based couple, is the newest 'It' bag to drop this year. Not literally, of course.
Gigi Hadid was the first model to wear the glass bag at Coperni's Autumn/Winter 2022 show back in February. Then, at the Grammys, Doja Cat wore one in blue to match her Versace dress, and found the best thing to put on display in the bag (that's essentially a vase): gold candy. Tinashe coordinated a darker red version with her hot pink GCDS gown. Neither managed to break it while walking the red carpet, but leave it to Kylie Jenner to get her hands on a version with horns and break the Internet with a simple Instagram photo. Obviously, she used hers to carry Kylie Cosmetics.
The Coperni x Heven bag is a glass-blown take on the brand's best-selling swipe bag, from Heven's real-life glass-blowing couple Breanna Box and Peter Dupont, with Brooklyn Glass studio's Josh Raiffe. The OG Coperni Swipe bag is meant to look like a vertical version of the swipe symbol you use to unlock your IPhone. In 2019, the bag quickly won over fashion girls everywhere because of its unique silhouette. To this day, there's still nothing even remotely quite like it on the market.
When a cool, emerging brand makes a practical bag (both the large and mini version of the Swipe can comfortably fit an iPhone and a handful of lip glosses, credit cards, or candy à la Doja) that's $1,000 to $2,000 less than just-as-buzzy designer options on the market, virality and popularity will, of course, follow. Prices start at $390 for a durable cotton version covered in a swipe logo and go up to $740 for a genuine calf hair cow-print option. If you don't need another bag, there's an adorable Coperni Swipe bag charm you can use to accessorize your favorite bag (it's basically an 'It' bag for bags). Best of all, none of them will shatter.
There's currently only three Coperni x Heven glass bags available for celebrity-use only. The brand told I-D that the bag is far from easy to make, involving procedures with temperatures up to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit and drilling in a way that the bag has to be opened with scissors. So while it won't be mass-produced, Paper reports some bags with horns, like Kylie's, will be available to purchase for $2,700. It'll definitely be a one-of-a-kind launch that's no doubt a conversation-starter — just maybe not the most pragmatic for those of us who need our bags to carry more than two Kylie Cosmetics products for one red carpet photo.
But if you're looking to make a new bag purchase for 2022, look no further than the Coperni Swipe bag. It's also currently breaking the Internet, but won't actually break — which is honestly the best of both worlds.
Shop Coperni's popular Swipe Bag at Nordstrom, below.
