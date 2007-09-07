Cool Shades

1 of 6 Everett; INFGoff

White

Sleek and sporty, a pair of white shades makes for an unexpectedly chic choice for the beach or shopping on Robertson Boulevard. “White says you’re confident and not afraid to stand out in a crowd,” says Morgenthal Frederics designer Richard Morgenthal. Today’s offerings are oversize, like those worn by style icon Audrey Hepburn in 1967. And don’t feel pressured to retire them in the fall. “Now that fashion has moved away from the ‘no more white after Labor Day’ policy, white accessories go year-round,” says Peggy Fries. The tone also lights up many complexions.