. . . But Consignment Isn't Just for Clothes

chairish.com Expect pieces like regal Louis XIV writing desks and mod inspired lacquer side tables in poppy hues. Each object is sold directly by the owner (and protected with a 48-hour return policy).
Courtesy
Hunters Alley
huntersalley.com New from One Kings Lane, a concierge service makes selling home decor, from midcentury-modern chairs to globally sourced wood-carved tables, hassle-free. (Large items are picked up from your home.)
Courtesy
Vaunte
vaunte.com We love the super-high-end consignment clothes, but we dare you not to fall for the home decor options too. (Baccarat vases? Emilio Pucci pillow? More, please!)
Courtesy
