. . . But Consignment Isn't Just for Clothes

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:35 pm
Chairish
Chairish
chairish.com
Expect pieces like regal Louis XIV writing desks and mod inspired lacquer side tables in poppy hues. Each object is sold directly by the owner (and protected with a 48-hour return policy).
Hunter’s Alley
Hunters Alley
huntersalley.com
New from One Kings Lane, a concierge service makes selling home decor, from midcentury-modern chairs to globally sourced wood-carved tables, hassle-free. (Large items are picked up from your home.)
Best of Web Batch 4
Vaunte
vaunte.com
We love the super-high-end consignment clothes, but we dare you not to fall for the home decor options too. (Baccarat vases? Emilio Pucci pillow? More, please!)
