#BestofDigi: See Our Picks for the Best Online Consignment Shops

Courtesy (3)
Jennifer Merritt
Oct 23, 2013 @ 5:50 am

Whether you're looking to sell, shop, or simply swoon, chances are there is an online consignment shop out there waiting to serve you. But how do you know which ones are really worthy of your time and effort? We did some digging for our November #bestofdigi feature, and came up with these eight online consignment shops we think are standouts. From Bib + Tuck's expert curator to SnobSwap's option to swap instead of sell, we found each of these sites to be exemplary in their own way. Plus, all of our picks offer an unparallelled vetting processes to ensure that what you're buying -- and selling! -- is the real deal. (Speaking of deals, check out the discount codes some of the sites featured throughout the #bestofdigi categories, including fashion, beauty  and health, have offered up exclusively to InStyle readers. And be sure to tell us what deals you picked up on social media using #bestofdigi.)

Ready to go consignment clicking? Start at the button below.

Bib + Tuck

Bib + Tuck

bibandtuck.com
Shop: Swap high-end clothes and accessories with fellow fashionistas.
Sell: Upload pics, set a price in "bucks" (Big + Tuck currency), and an expert curator may say yes or nay.
Shipping/Returns: Buyers pay a shipping and handling fee of $9 or $12; free for sellers.
Number of users: 20,000
Average Price: $80
App? Yes
Seller's Cut: 100 percent, but bucks earned must be used toward Bib + Tuck purchases.
Extra Intel: Won't take Target, Forever 21, Old Navy, and other lower-priced retailers.
Designer Social

Designer Social

designersocial.com
Shop: A vetted selection of pre-owned designer handbags, shoes,and jewelry.
Sell: Ship merch to the concierge service, or submit photos online.
Shippings/Returns: Buyers pay standard UPS/USPS rates. Sellers get free shipping.
Number of Users: 15,000+
Average Price: $850
App?: NO
Seller’s Cut: 60 percent of concierge sales; 75 percent of self-submissions.
Extra Intel: Blake Lively is a fan!
POSHMARK

POSHMARK

poshmark.com
Shop: An all-inclusive mix of designer, mass market, and everything in between.
Sell: Take a pic of the item, identify one for your “Covershot,” then set a price.
Shippings/Returns: Buyers pay shipping, starting at $5. No returns unless purchase is damaged.
Number of Users: 1 million+
Average Price: $250 for designer; $30 for mass market
App?: YES
Seller’s Cut: 80 percent
Extra Intel: Sign up for virtual Posh Parties, which are themed real-time events.
REFASHIONER

REFASHIONER

refashioner.com
Shop: Strictly vetted luxury, vintage, avant-garde, and contemporary labels.
Sell: Snap three pics, and its staff check quality and say yes or no.
Shippings/Returns: Sellers cover fee via USPS flat-rate boxes; returns for items from “featured closets.”
Number of Users: 10,000
Average Price: $75
App?: NO
Seller’s Cut: 78 percent
Extra Intel: Although denim jackets and vests are accepted, jeans are not.
Shop Hers

Shop Hers

shop-hers.com
Shop: Pre-owned items(some new with tags) from luxury brands like Chloe and Hermes.
Sell: Upload a pic; an in-house stylist may approve or reject.
Shippings/Returns: Standard shipping rates. Full refund minus 5 percent restocking fee within 14 days.
Number of Users: 100,000
Average Price: $300–$400
App?: NO
Seller’s Cut: 82 percent for self-posts; more for VIP concierge service
Extra Intel: A Style Soul Mates equation links you with matching measurements.
SNOBSWAP

SNOBSWAP

snobswap.com
Shop: Designer and vintage pieces from users and top consignment stores.
Sell: Add a pic, description, and price—and note whether you’re open to a swap.
Shippings/Returns: Shipping rates and return policies differ by seller.
Number of Users: 70,000
Average Price: $125–$250
App?: NO
Seller’s Cut: 85 percent
Extra Intel: A personal-shopper tool helps members find what they’re looking for.
THE REALREAL

THE REALREAL

therealreal.com
Shop: Luxury goods that pass a multiple-point, brand-specific authentication process.
Sell: Free pickup in 16 cities via White Glove Services, or request a free shipping label.
Shippings/Returns: Buyers pay standard FedEx shipping rates; most items can be returned.
Number of Users: 1.2 million
Average Price: $300 per order
App?: YES
Seller’s Cut: 60 percent, up to $5,000 in sales; 70 percent for more than $5,000
Extra Intel: 1,000 new items added every day.
TRADESY

TRADESY

tradesy.com
Shop: Fast fashion and some beauty next to luxury picks in every category.
Sell: Listings take mere minutes. Pick your own price, or let the site suggest one.
Shippings/Returns: Provides a prepaid, pre-addressed USPS shipping kit. Returns on anything.
Number of Users: 500,000
Average Price: $160
App?: YES
Seller’s Cut: 91 percent
Extra Intel: Began as a bridal site, so it has more than 25,000 wedding gowns.

