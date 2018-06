Complete Your Work Look

1 of 15 Luis Guerra/Ramey Photo

Accessorize like Anne Hathaway

The actress keeps her black skirt suit youthful and current with drop earrings by Kara Ross, a Salvatore Ferragamo woven bag and Brian Atwood pumps.



Accessorize your work wardrobe like Hathaway with a pair of drop earrings, a roomy bag and sophisticated pumps.