These Undies Have Been a Red-Carpet Secret for Years and They’re 50% Off Right Now

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Some people say that the wrong pair of shoes can ruin an outfit. But in my opinion, wearing the wrong undergarments is even worst. Celebs know just how much the right undies can make or break a look. That's why for big events, they tend to stick to tried-and-true favorites, like Commando, to ensure that no visible panty lines (or wedgies) end up ruining the night.

Celebrity stylists stock up on labels like Commando for their red-carpet kits and right now, I'm stocking up as well because the brand's popular boyshorts are 50% off. A two-pack runs for $60, but they're only $30 on Rue La La. The retailer also has a pair of popular Commando leggings on sale for $60 (usually $108).

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Commando Two-Pack Minimalist Boyshort, $30 (usually $60); ruelala.com.

You'll have to sign-up for a membership in order to shop the underwear sale. It's free, so all you need to enter is your email address. While you're there, you'll also be able to shop a ton of other rare lingerie discounts on brands like Cosabella and even La Perla. Don't wait too long to start shopping: The event officially ends on October 28, and a lot of styles and sizes are already selling out.