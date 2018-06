The Fiercest Women in Sci-Fi History

19 of 22 ©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sarah Connor

Portrayed by Linda Hamilton in the Terminator saga, Sarah is saved from the Terminator from a soldier named Kyle at the age of 19, but after he is killed during a mission, she is left alone with an unborn son. Years later, she becomes a warrior, and is broken out of prison by her now teenage son, who helps Connor and the Terminator delay the impending war with the machines. In Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, she and her son John use a time machine to travel to 2007, and attempt to find a way to prevent Skynet from being formed.