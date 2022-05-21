6 Under-$50 Wedding Shoes on Amazon That Are Comfortable Enough to Wear All Night Long
With summer wedding season quickly approaching, it's time to start planning your outfits. If you already have your wedding guest dresses picked out, you could probably use a few new pairs of shoes. And since nothing ruins an hours-long event like a pair of painful shoes, we scoured Amazon reviews to find the six most comfortable wedding guest shoes for under $50.
The list includes open-toe sandals, pointed pumps, and stylish mules. Keep reading to learn more about each pair of shoes and why they would make a great addition to your wardrobe.
Shop Wedding Guest Shoes Under $50:
- N.N.G. Braided-Strap Open-Toe Mules, $33
- Dream Pairs Chunky Low-Heel Pump Sandals, $37 with coupon (Originally $51)
- Dream Pairs Lexii Open-Toe Stiletto-Heel Sandals, $38
- Dream Pairs Closed-Toe Stiletto Ankle-Strap Pointed Heels, $40 (Originally $43)
- Dream Pairs Sparkly Ankle-Strap Heeled Sandals, $43
- The Drop Avery Square-Toe Two-Strap High-Heel Sandal, $50
Related Items
N.N.G. Braided-Strap Open-Toe Mules
For casual weddings, the N.N.G. Braided-Strap Open-Toe Mules are a great option. The square-toe sandals have a 2.5-inch heel, which will give you some added height without crossing over into uncomfortable territory. You can choose from 32 color options and a couple different strap widths. One shopper who wore these shoes to a wedding said they were"able to wear them all night long without blisters or pain."
Shop now: $33; amazon.com
Dream Pairs Chunky Low Heel Pump Sandals
No list of wedding guest shoes would be complete without the Dream Pairs Chunky Low-Heel Sandals, a.k.a. the best-selling heeled sandals on Amazon that a shopper said "look super classy and expensive." They come in 24 colors and patterns, and they have a 3-inch block heel, a strap across the top, and an adjustable ankle strap. Right now, you can get the popular heels on major sale for $37 thanks to a 20 percent off on-site coupon.
Shop now: $37 with coupon (Originally $51); amazon.com
Dream Pairs Lexii Open-Toe Stiletto-Heel Sandals
If you want a classic formal option, consider the Dream Pairs Lexii Open-Toe Stiletto Heel Sandals. Available in 12 colors, the simple shoes have a 2.2-inch kitten heel, narrow strap across the top, covered back, padded insoles, and an adjustable ankle strap. Especially in any of the neutral colorways, these shoes will go with practically any black tie dress you plan to wear. A reviewer said they "danced all night" in these heels.
Shop now: $38; amazon.com
Dream Pairs Closed-Toe Stiletto Ankle-Strap Pointed Heels
A closed-toe option, these Dream Pairs pointed-toe heels are "very beautiful and comfortable," according to a shopper. They come in seven colors, each with a 3.3-inch heel, a V-shaped cutout on top, adjustable ankle strap, and nonslip rubber outsoles. These are a great option for a midi-length dress, since they have timeless details that will complete the look without overpowering it.
Shop now: $40 (Originally $43); amazon.com
Dream Pairs Sparkly Ankle-Strap Heeled Sandals
You can't go wrong with a little sparkle, and these Dream Pairs heeled sandals are the perfect choice. They have crossover straps on top, an ankle strap, 0.6-inch platform, and a 3.15-inch heel. Plus, they have rubber outsoles to prevent you from slipping. One person who has wide feet, said these were "very comfortable," adding that "the chunkier heel makes them easier to walk in than traditional high heels."
Shop now: $43; amazon.com
The Drop Avery Square-Toe Two-Strap High-Heel Sandal
If you liked the look of the mules from earlier on the list, but need a more formal shoe, go with the Avery Heeled Sandals from The Drop. They come in 18 colors, including options with studs, embossed faux leather, and metallics. The slip-on heels have a square-toe, two straps across the top, and a 3.5-inch heel. A reviewer confirmed that they're "very stylish, a great price point, and very comfortable." What more could you ask for?
Shop now: $50; amazon.com