6 Under-$50 Wedding Shoes on Amazon That Are Comfortable Enough to Wear All Night Long

The Drop Avery Square-Toe Two-Strap High-Heel Sandal

If you liked the look of the mules from earlier on the list, but need a more formal shoe, go with the Avery Heeled Sandals from The Drop. They come in 18 colors, including options with studs, embossed faux leather, and metallics. The slip-on heels have a square-toe, two straps across the top, and a 3.5-inch heel. A reviewer confirmed that they're "very stylish, a great price point, and very comfortable." What more could you ask for?

Shop now: $50; amazon.com