14 Party-Friendly Shoes You Can Wear All Night Long

Who doesn't love a stiletto? Heels make you more confident. They make you stand taller. They also have a tendancy to leave your feet mangled and red. What's a fashionable woman to do for a night on the town when her foot has a blister the size of quarter? Wear a proven comfortable shoe (duh!). And no, not a pair of those boring, snoozy flats at the back of your closet. You want chic, party-appropriate shoes that can take you from day to night (or next morning, if you're into that kinda thing). Here are our favorites that will keep your feet gorgeous and happy.

