14 Party-Friendly Shoes You Can Wear All Night Long

Who doesn't love a stiletto? Heels make you more confident. They make you stand taller. They also have a tendancy to leave your feet mangled and red. What's a fashionable woman to do for a night on the town when her foot has a blister the size of quarter? Wear a proven comfortable shoe (duh!). And no, not a pair of those boring, snoozy flats at the back of your closet. You want chic, party-appropriate shoes that can take you from day to night (or next morning, if you're into that kinda thing). Here are our favorites that will keep your feet gorgeous and happy.

1 of 14

Velvet and Satin

Attico $740 SHOP NOW
2 of 14

The Evening Slipper

Gucci $980 SHOP NOW
3 of 14

Lace it Up

Stuart Weitzman $398 SHOP NOW
4 of 14

Ballet Beautiful

Joie $188 SHOP NOW
5 of 14

A Subtle Pattern

The Row $1,250 SHOP NOW
6 of 14

Block That Heel

Tory Burch $325 SHOP NOW
7 of 14

The Golden Touch

Via Spiga $130 SHOP NOW
8 of 14

Crystal Glamour

Manolo Blahnik $955 SHOP NOW
9 of 14

Springtime Botanicals 

Furla $173 SHOP NOW
10 of 14

Shiny and New

Kate Spade $228 SHOP NOW
11 of 14

Suede and Satin

Jimmy Choo $650 SHOP NOW
12 of 14

Feathery Fun

Alexander Wang $495 SHOP NOW
13 of 14

Artsy Lace Ups

Mercedes Castillo $475 SHOP NOW
14 of 14

Fancy Knot

Topshop $75 SHOP NOW

