Amazon Has All the Comfortable and Affordable Loungewear You Need for Winter Hibernation
As we head into the coldest months of the year, now is the time to break out your favorite loungewear sets and slippers. If your collection could use a refresh this year, look no further than Amazon's fashion section. The retailer has an entire department dedicated to comfortable and trend-forward cozy clothes, and we found best options for $60 or less.
Amazon's loungewear section includes matching sets, super soft jackets, fuzzy socks, and customer-loved slippers. Below, we rounded up 10 comfortable and affordable loungewear pieces at Amazon that are simply too good to pass up this season.
Shop Comfortable and Trendy Loungewear
- Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Fleece Sweatpant, $19
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Socks, $19
- Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Fleece Jogger Sweatpant, $22
- Amazon Essentials Classic Fit V-Neck Hooded Sweatshirt, $23
- Honeydew Intimates 2-Piece Loungewear Set, $27 (Originally $54)
- Prettygarden Faux-Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat, $40
- The Drop Mia Bell-Sleeve V-Neck Supersoft Sweater, $40
- The Drop Maddie Loose-Fit Supersoft Sweater Jogger, $43
- Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper, $48 (Originally $75)
- Ugg Disco Slide Slipper, $60 (Originally $100)
Starting with the best deal on the list, you can get the Honeydew Intimates 2-Piece Loungewear Set for $27, which is half-off the original price. It comes with a long-sleeve, crewneck top and matching elastic-waist joggers, both made from lightweight jersey fabric. You can choose from 16 patterns and sizes extra-small through extra-large plus.
"These are the softest, most buttery cross between a pajama and lounge set," one reviewer wrote. "Mine have not balled up after washing, nor are they see through. They are thinner, but that's great for me as I live in the South. This makes them almost all-year-round staples."
Shop now: $27 (Originally $54); amazon.com
If you want a loungewear set that's slightly dressier, check out the Mia Bell-Sleeve V-Neck Supersoft Sweater and the Maddie Loose-Fit Supersoft Sweater Jogger from Amazon's The Drop. Both pieces are made from a cozy knit material and come in sizes XXS through 3X. The top has a V-neckline, puff sleeves with drop shoulders, and elastic cuffs, while the high-waisted joggers have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring and ribbed cuffs around the ankles.
"These are so comfy," a shopper said about the joggers. "These are grieve-on-laundry-day, wait-by-the-dryer kind of comfy pants … They taper toward the ankle, but they are still loose. I wear them mostly around the house as after-work loungewear … They give the right amount of warmth without being stuffy."
Shop now: $40; amazon.com
Shop now: $43; amazon.com
No loungewear outfit is complete without a pair of fuzzy slippers, so we recommend grabbing the Ugg Disco Slide Slippers for 40 percent off. They have a super soft sheepskin insole and top band with an elastic strap and a 1.4 inch rubber platform, so you can keep them on to run errands. The slippers come in nine colors, including neutral tones and bright shades.
"The quality of these are very good," a reviewer said. "They spice up any outfit. I can tell they are going to last a long time. I've had them for a few weeks and haven't noticed any shedding."
Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); amazon.com
Before you head into winter hibernation, treat yourself to some new loungewear pieces from Amazon's cozy clothes section, and you'll be thanking yourself for months to come.