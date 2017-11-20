Do Comfortable Holiday Shoes Exist?

Ruthie Friedlander
Nov 20, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

There are few holiday season conundrums quite like the frozen, achy foot. You know what I'm talking about: You're wearing a chic stiletto, exposing the majority of your foot to below zero temps and voila, you get a cramp. Instead of shoving your foot into something bound to cause blisters, invest in a fancy flat. Your feet will thank you.

Ankle Strap Flat

Glitter Mule

Embellished Flat

Embellished Flat

Crystal Embellished Ballet Flat

Pearly Heeled Beaded Tassel Loafer

Bow Flat

Bow Mule

Multi Studded Flat

Studded Loafer

Rockstud Flat

