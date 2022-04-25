I Spent 12 Hours in This 2019 Shoe Trend That's Making a Comeback at Coachella

There's nothing in this world that makes me more panicked than packing. I'm the type of person who needs to pre-plan every single outfit, and I want to wear something different every single day I'm traveling. This requires some major strategizing, of which I love to procrastinate — perhaps why I always end up crying and stressed the night before a flight, leaving a hurricane of clothing in my room behind me. On my most recent trip to Barcelona for my birthday, I did the same, even though I swore for weeks I wouldn't. Somehow, the last pair of shoes I threw into my bag ended up being the VIPs of my trip wardrobe, so at least I did one thing right.