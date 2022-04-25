I Spent 12 Hours in This 2019 Shoe Trend That's Making a Comeback at Coachella
There's nothing in this world that makes me more panicked than packing. I'm the type of person who needs to pre-plan every single outfit, and I want to wear something different every single day I'm traveling. This requires some major strategizing, of which I love to procrastinate — perhaps why I always end up crying and stressed the night before a flight, leaving a hurricane of clothing in my room behind me. On my most recent trip to Barcelona for my birthday, I did the same, even though I swore for weeks I wouldn't. Somehow, the last pair of shoes I threw into my bag ended up being the VIPs of my trip wardrobe, so at least I did one thing right.
Here's the thing about me: I decide the vibe of a trip in advance and I have to pack a wardrobe to match. This trip was the first time my boyfriend and I ever stayed at a proper hotel, a five-star one at that, because we normally opt for Airbnb's instead. But it was my birthday, and the Cotton House Hotel — located right in the middle of Barcelona, just blocks away from the famous Passeig de Gràcia, (Barcelona's Fifth Avenue) — felt like the perfect place to celebrate. I had a feeling my chunky Prada Monolith boots would fit the bougie vibe and still be comfortable enough to stomp around the city for hours at a time. Thankfully, I was more than right.
The Prada Monolith boots broke the Internet when they walked down the runway, first on the Men's AW19 show and then at the women's SS19 show. Since then, they've become a street style favorite among fashion editors, influencers, and of course, celebrities like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. The famous shoe has a signature chunky sole with a small, removable Prada pouches attached at the ankle. Unsurprisingly, they're also $1,580, so many brands have designed their own chunky combat boots at a lower price, like Vagabond and Ganni.
I packed other shoes for my trip, even a pair of the now-trending ballet flats, but I ended up wearing the Monolith boots nearly every single day. I love how they add edge to any outfit, and even though I tend to avoid anything too trendy, these are timeless in every sense of the word (and that doesn't change no matter how many IG pics I see taken with them). They never don't look cool, and they have a built-in bag for days when I didn't feel like lugging something around my shoulder. Almost every other pair of shoes I've worn start to hurt after at least 10 hours of wear, but these didn't bother me at all. They lasted all night for nearly 12 hours, and I ended up stomping around my hotel room in them instead of immediately ripping them off, which is what I do with so many other shoes.
I'm clearly not the only person hopelessly devoted to the combat boot look; I saw the style on nearly every other festival-goer at Coachella last weekend. In fact, tons of celebrities opted for the Prada Monolith boot for their festival look, like Kylie Jenner and the official unofficial queen of Coachella, Vanessa Hudgens.
The shoe has range, and is definitely worth adding to your packing list, no matter how far in advance you make it. Shop the comfortable chunky combat boot trend, below.
Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot
$1,580; nordstrom.com
Prada Removable Pouch Combat Boot
$1,990 ; nordstrom.com
Proenza Schouler Combat Boot
$895; nordstrom.com
Ganni Tubular Boot
$181 (Originally $475); nordstrom.com
Vagabond Shoemakers Brooke Combat Boot
$225; nordstrom.com
Aldo Astoha Combat Boot
$180; nordstrom.com
Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Combat Boot
$210; nordstrom.com
Dr. Martens Jadon Pisa Platform Boot
$200; nordstrom.com