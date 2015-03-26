whitelogo
whitelogo
Colorful Shawls
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Colorful Shawls
InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 1:10 pm
colorful shawls
Sienna Miller in vintage
Humberto Carreno/Startraks
Mary-Kate Olsen
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Kirsten Dunst
Bauer-Griffin
Ashley Olsen wearing Etro
X17
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Humberto Carreno/Startraks
colorful shawls
Sienna Miller in vintage
Advertisement
2 of 4
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Mary-Kate Olsen
3 of 4
Bauer-Griffin
Kirsten Dunst
Advertisement
4 of 4
X17
Ashley Olsen wearing Etro
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!