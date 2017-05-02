Colorful Ruffled Pieces Perfect for Celebrating Cinco De Mayo

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
May 02, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Whether you are attending a festive party or simply going for an after-work margarita with coworkers, Cinco de Mayo is a great excuse to get a head start on shopping one of summer’s biggest trends: colorful ruffles.

Look for longer cut skirts and dresses or blouses with a somewhat bohemian vibe. We recommend sticking to rich primary tones for your color palette. If you are adventurous, mix and match colored pieces for a fun summery effect. If you are classic, test out the trend with a bright blouse and your favorite denim for a more paired down look.

Believe us - you will want to wear these pieces again and again all summer long!

MANGO

MANGO

Fluttery sleeves and a ruffle hem feel super festive in a cherry red color.

Mango $60 SHOP NOW
ANN TAYLOR

ANN TAYLOR

Dainty shirred sleeves create a subtle ruffle perfect for the office.

Ann Taylor $70 SHOP NOW
JOANNA ORTIZ

JOANNA ORTIZ

This crop top is dying to be paired with a high-waisted skirt with plenty of volume.

Joanna Ortiz $850 SHOP NOW
J. CREW

J. CREW

Soft ruffles flow delicately down the front of this flattering wrap skirt.

J. Crew $98 SHOP NOW
ZARA

ZARA

Folkloric embroidery feels modern upon layers of fluid chiffon.

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
TORY BURCH

TORY BURCH

A tropical floral print is ideal for a night dancing under the stars.

Tory Burch $560 (originally $795) SHOP NOW
MSGM

MSGM

Show some skin with this flirty off the shoulder silhouette that pairs perfectly with your best blue jeans.

MSGM $250 SHOP NOW
MDS STRIPES

MDS STRIPES

Tangerine orange really packs a punch on this tiered maxi skirt.

MDS Stripes $475 SHOP NOW
BANANA REPUBLIC

BANANA REPUBLIC

A dazzling blue on a simple silhouette feels feminine and fresh for both day and night.

Banana Republic $148 SHOP NOW

