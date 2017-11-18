It's time to break out your winter coats for the dreary weather ahead. And as the sunshine starts to dwindle, we understand how easy it is to want to wear black everyday. But not this season! It's time to stand out and brighten things up with colorful coats.

Keep your black topcoat in the closet and grab a vibrant red option that will make your basic denim pieces, pants and sweaters pop. Pair any color, from yellow to green, with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a cable knit sweater for a chic, cozy look. We especially love an all black ensemble with a pop of color! From mint green to pastel pink, here are 9 rainbow-hued coats to shake things up.

