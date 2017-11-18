Colorful Coats to Brighten your Winter 

Samantha Cohen
Nov 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

It's time to break out your winter coats for the dreary weather ahead. And as the sunshine starts to dwindle, we understand how easy it is to want to wear black everyday. But not this season! It's time to stand out and brighten things up with colorful coats.

Keep your black topcoat in the closet and grab a vibrant red option that will make your basic denim pieces, pants and sweaters pop. Pair any color, from yellow to green, with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a cable knit sweater for a chic, cozy look. We especially love an all black ensemble with a pop of color! From mint green to pastel pink, here are 9 rainbow-hued coats to shake things up.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Wool Blend Coat 

This chic, red coat pairs perfectly with denim, black, and white.

H&M $129 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Orange Topcoat 

Stand out this winter in this tangerine, cashmere topcoat. 

J. Crew $348 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Cocoon Wool Felt Coat 

Sophisticated and luxurious, this coat is the perfect option to keep you warm and comfortable. 

Harris Wharf London $475 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Swing Coat 

Go for a retro shape with this mint green swing coat. 

Topshop Unique $240 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Double Breasted Coat 

Go bright and bold with this yellow coat. Wear it with a simple pair of blue jeans and a solid sweater. 

Estnation $797 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Orange Wool Coat 

This bright coat is the perfect way to combat the cold winter days! 

Paul & Joe $605 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Embroidered wool-blend green coat 

Go for a fashion-forward option with this structured green coat. The oversized knitted sleeves will also give you some extra coziness. 

Mira Mikati $1,145 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Red Collar Peacoat 

This coat is super edgy and cool with a removable collar! 

Givenchy $2,395 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Bejewelled Faux Fur Coat 

We love this chic and feminine coat. The bejeweled detailing adds a perfect touch of sparkle! 

Zara $149 SHOP NOW

