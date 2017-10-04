Colored Velvet: One of NYFW 2017's Most Luxurious Trends

As rich and luxe as the velvet fabric itself, so are the bold colors sashaying down the New York Fashion Week runways. Be warned: Bold colored velvet is making its presence known on the fall 2017 season. Ditch the basic black and opt in for a bold blue TIbi suit, a soft pink dress as seen at Cinq à Sept, or canary yellow Cédric Charlier statement-making dress. We have plucked eight of the most coveted colored velvet looks from #NYFW.

VIDEO: Julianne Moore and Molly Ringwald‘s daughters modeled for J.Crew at NYFW.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Take a scroll through to see the best colored velvet looks this season.