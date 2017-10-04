Colored Velvet: One of NYFW 2017's Most Luxurious Trends

Peter White/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Oct 04, 2017 @ 10:45 am

As rich and luxe as the velvet fabric itself, so are the bold colors sashaying down the New York Fashion Week runways. Be warned: Bold colored velvet is making its presence known on the fall 2017 season. Ditch the basic black and opt in for a bold blue TIbi suit, a soft pink dress as seen at Cinq à Sept, or canary yellow Cédric Charlier statement-making dress. We have plucked eight of the most coveted colored velvet looks from #NYFW.

VIDEO: Julianne Moore and Molly Ringwald‘s daughters modeled for J.Crew at NYFW.

 

Take a scroll through to see the best colored velvet looks this season.

1 of 8 Peter White/Getty

Monse

$1,150
2 of 8 Randy Brooke/WireImage

Cinq à Sept

$545
3 of 8 Estrop/WireImage

Cédric Charlier

$1,535
4 of 8 Peter White/Getty

Tibi

$265
5 of 8 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Tome

$1,495
6 of 8 Getty

Altuzarra

$695
7 of 8 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Dion Lee

$2,145
8 of 8 Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan

Jason Wu

$2,795

